Murray Income Trust plc    MUT   GB0006111123

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC (MUT)
10/09 05:29:58 pm
740 GBp   +0.27%
Murray Income Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

10/09/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 9 October 2018, the Company purchased in the market 10,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 733.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

66,207,913 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

2,385,545 Ordinary shares held in treasury

68,593,458Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 66,207,913 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Murray Income Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 16:07:01 UTC
