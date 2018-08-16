Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murray International Trust plc    MYI   GB0006111909

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/16 09:18:48 am
1144 GBp   +1.24%
08:12aMURRAY INTERNAT : Half-Yearly Results
PU
08/15MURRAY INTERNAT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/13MURRAY INTERNAT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Murray International Trust : Half-Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:12am CEST

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300BP77JO5Y8LM553

HALF YEARLY REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

The Directors of Murray International Trust PLC report the unaudited results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

% change

Total assets less current liabilities (before deducting prior charges)

£1,632.9m

£1,783.9m

-8.5

Equity shareholders' funds (Net Assets)

£1,448.3m

£1,599.1m

-9.4

Share price - Ordinary share (mid market)

1,140.0p

1,268.0p

-10.1

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share

1,130.2p

1,251.4p

-9.7

Premium to Net Asset Value per Ordinary share

0.9%

1.3%

Ongoing charges ratio{A}

0.69%

0.64%

{A} Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. Ongoing charges ratio calculated in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC as the total of the investment management fee and administrative expenses (annualised) divided by the average cum income net asset value, with debt at fair value, throughout the year. The ratio for 30 June 2018 is based on forecast ongoing charges for the year ending 31 December 2018.

PERFORMANCE (TOTAL RETURN)

Six months ended

Year ended

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Share price{B}

-7.5%

+11.0%

Net asset value per Ordinary share

-8.0%

+14.7%

Benchmark

+2.2%

+12.8%

{A} Total return represents the capital return plus dividends reinvested in the period of 28.0p and is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure.

{B} Mid to mid.

Source: Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited, Morningstar & Lipper.

INTERIM BOARD REPORT

Background

The period under review has been particularly difficult for the Company as politics and protectionism dominated the financial landscape. The issue of trade protectionism proved the greatest influence on financial markets. Instigated by the United States, under the guise of 'America First', retributional tariffs have quickly escalated worldwide. As global growth prospects diminished with each and every new import tax, numerous financial markets took fright. The consequential rout, particularly in those Asian and Emerging markets most exposed to global trade, proved punitive for the Company over the period.

Performance and Dividends

The net asset value (NAV) total return, with net income reinvested, for the six months to 30 June 2018 decreased by 8.0% compared with a total return of +2.2% for the Company's benchmark (40% FTSE World UK and 60% FTSE World ex UK). Over the six month period, the share price total return decreased by 7.5%.

Following significant capital appreciation throughout fiscal years 2016 and 2017, the overall portfolio struggled with numerous negative influences over the six month period. By far the largest contributing factor to absolute overall negative returns was the Company's material exposure to Asia and Emerging Markets. Despite arguably superior growth prospects at the individual company level, international investor sentiment became almost universally negative, influenced by the potentially regressive impacts of protectionism. Against Sterling, the Brazilian Real and Indian Rupee declined 11% and 6% respectively over the six month period. This sharp currency weakness against Sterling and rapid outflows by short-term investors caused extreme weakness in Asian equities, Latin American equities and Emerging Market bonds. Taken together, the Company's overweight exposure to these asset classes accounted for about seventy percent of absolute and relative underperformance. Such extreme volatility within financial markets is not without precedent but, over such a short time period, the recent aversion to the Emerging Markets Asset class appears excessive and overdone, especially given underlying fundamentals.

On a sector basis, it is worth noting the continued outperformance of US and Chinese Technology stocks over the period (to which the Company, for income reasons, has little exposure) and also the disappointing relative performance of consumer staple companies. Overall, portfolio diversification proved ineffective in what became an increasingly 'polarised' market environment. We remain confident in the Manager's disciplined and pragmatic approach in pursuit of the long term investment objectives of the Company.

Management of Premium and Discount

The Board continues to believe that it is appropriate to seek to address temporary imbalances of supply and demand for the Company's shares which might otherwise result in a recurring material discount or premium. Subject to existing shareholder permissions (given at the last AGM) and prevailing market conditions, the Board intends to continue to buy back shares and issue new shares (or sell shares from Treasury) if shares trade at a persistent significant discount to NAV (excluding income) or premium to NAV (including income). The Board believes that this process is in all shareholders' interests as it seeks to reduce volatility in the premium or discount to underlying NAV whilst also making a small positive contribution to the NAV.

During the period under review, this has resulted in the sale from Treasury of 357,665 Ordinary shares at a premium to the prevailing NAV (including income) per Ordinary share. No shares were bought by the Company during the period or subsequently. As at the close of business on 14 August 2018, the NAV per share was 1148.0p (exclusive of income) and the share price was 1150.0p equating to a premium of 0.1% per Ordinary share.

Gearing

The Company recently agreed a new £60 million loan facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland plc ('RBS') to replace an expiring facility of the same amount. The new facility was drawn in full on 31 May 2018 and fixed for five years at an all-in rate of 2.328%. At the period end the Company had net gearing of 11.3%.

Directorate

As indicated in the last Annual Report, Mr Jim Best retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM on 26 April 2018. On 1 May 2018 Ms Claire Binyon joined the Board as an independent non executive Director, following the conclusion of a rigorous search conducted with the assistance of an independent external recruitment agency. Ms Binyon is a chartered accountant who, following an early career in corporate finance in the City, has embarked on a successful career working for global multinationals in areas of corporate development, strategic planning and finance. Ms Binyon is currently group corporate development director at Fenner PLC, having previously served as head of strategy and corporate development at DS Smith Plc, following similar roles in other multinational companies including Cadbury plc and InBev S.A.

Outlook

I have previously openly cautioned on the difficulties inherent in the current financial landscape and the risks associated with attempting to reverse over a decade of unorthodox economic policies. The United States Federal Reserve is raising interest rates against a backdrop of record indebtedness and this will pose significant challenges for governments and households globally. Nearly ten years into a business cycle, during which the unorthodox policy of quantitative easing has dominated, adjusting monetary policy safely will likely prove tough to achieve. For financial markets currently close to record high valuations and increasingly accustomed to only upward momentum, the likelihood of slower growth and lower corporate profits remains largely ignored, at least for now.

Positioning the portfolio to withstand the probable increase in market volatility that will accompany these developing realities is not going to be straightforward. Delivering the Company's investment objective over the long term will best be achieved by investing in companies with sound fundamentals and competent managements, in combination with the Company's ability to construct a portfolio with wide global diversification.

Kevin Carter

Chairman

15 August 2018

DIRECTORS' DISCLOSURES

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Directors' Disclosures

The Board has adopted a matrix of the key risks that affect the business. The major financial risks associated with the Company are detailed in note 17 to the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 ('2017 Annual Report') and the other principal risks are summarised below. These risks represent the principal risks for the remaining six months of the year.

Details of the management of the risks and the Company's internal controls are disclosed on pages 9 and 10 of the 2017 Annual Report. They can be summarised as follows:

- Investment strategy and objectives;

- Investment portfolio, investment management;

- Financial obligations;

- Financial and Regulatory; and

- Operational.

Related Party Transactions

AFML acts as Alternative Investment Fund Manager, AAM acts as Investment Manager and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC acts as Company Secretary to the Company; details of the service and fee arrangements can be found in the 2017 Annual Report, a copy of which is available on the Company's website. Details of the transactions with the Manager including the fees payable to Aberdeen group companies are disclosed in note 11 of this Half Yearly Report.

Going Concern

In accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting, the Directors have undertaken a rigorous review and consider both that there are no material uncertainties and that the adoption of the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate. The Company's assets consist of a diverse portfolio of listed equities and bonds which in most circumstances are realisable within a very short timescale. The Directors believe that the Company has adequate financial resources to continue its operational existence for the foreseeable future and at least 12 months from the date of this Half Yearly Report. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these financial statements.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half-Yearly Financial Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

- the condensed set of Financial Statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting);

- the Half-Yearly Board Report includes a fair review of the information required by rule 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and

- the Half-Yearly Board Report includes a fair review of the information required by 4.2.8R (being related party transactions that have taken place during the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so).

The Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 comprises the Half-Yearly Board Report, the Directors' Responsibility Statement and a condensed set of Financial Statements.

For and on behalf of the Board of Murray International Trust PLC

Kevin Carter

Chairman

15 August 2018

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

Revenue

Capital

Total

Revenue

Capital

Total

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

(Losses)/gains on investments

-

(148,913)

(148,913)

-

104,018

104,018

Income

2

39,485

-

39,485

42,578

-

42,578

Investment management fees

11

(1,254)

(2,927)

(4,181)

(1,153)

(2,690)

(3,843)

Other expenses

(956)

(18)

(974)

(1,041)

-

(1,041)

Currency gains/(losses)

-

305

305

-

(320)

(320)

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

Net return before finance costs and taxation

37,275

(151,553)

(114,278)

40,384

101,008

141,392

Finance costs

(608)

(1,417)

(2,025)

(642)

(1,498)

(2,140)

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

Return before taxation

36,667

(152,970)

(116,303)

39,742

99,510

139,252

Taxation

3

(3,824)

800

(3,024)

(4,327)

789

(3,538)

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

Return attributable to equity shareholders

32,843

(152,170)

(119,327)

35,415

100,299

135,714

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

Return per Ordinary share (pence)

5

25.67

(118.94)

(93.27)

27.78

78.66

106.44

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

The total column of the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income is the profit and loss account of the Company.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

As at

As at

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Notes

£'000

£'000

Non-current assets

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

1,618,212

1,759,899

_______

_______

Current assets

Debtors

16,848

22,772

Cash and short-term deposits

21,275

4,296

_______

_______

38,123

27,068

_______

_______

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

Bank loans

(15,000)

(60,000)

Other creditors

(23,433)

(3,103)

_______

_______

(38,433)

(63,103)

_______

_______

Net current liabilities

(310)

(36,035)

_______

_______

Total assets less current liabilities

1,617,902

1,723,864

Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year

Bank loans

(169,632)

(124,735)

_______

_______

Net assets

1,448,270

1,599,129

_______

_______

Capital and reserves

Called-up share capital

32,137

32,137

Share premium account

351,666

350,681

Capital redemption reserve

8,230

8,230

Capital reserve

6

983,927

1,132,829

Revenue reserve

72,310

75,252

_______

_______

Equity shareholders' funds

1,448,270

1,599,129

_______

_______

Net asset value per Ordinary share (pence)

7

1,130.19

1,251.41

_______

_______

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Share

Capital

Share

premium

redemption

Capital

Revenue

capital

account

reserve

reserve

reserve

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance at 31 December 2017

32,137

350,681

8,230

1,132,829

75,252

1,599,129

Return after taxation

-

-

-

(152,170)

32,843

(119,327)

Dividends paid (see note 4)

-

-

-

-

(35,785)

(35,785)

Issue of shares from Treasury

-

985

-

3,268

-

4,253

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

Balance at 30 June 2018

32,137

351,666

8,230

983,927

72,310

1,448,270

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

Six months ended 30 June 2017

Share

Capital

Share

premium

redemption

Capital

Revenue

capital

account

reserve

reserve

reserve

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance at 31 December 2016

32,137

349,581

8,230

986,968

70,963

1,447,879

Return after taxation

-

-

-

100,299

35,415

135,714

Dividends paid (see note 4)

-

-

-

-

(33,783)

(33,783)

Issue of shares from Treasury

-

182

-

525

-

707

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

Balance at 30 June 2017

32,137

349,763

8,230

1,087,792

72,595

1,550,517

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

_______

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Net return before finance costs and taxation

(114,278)

141,392

(Decrease)/increase in accrued expenses

(38)

195

Overseas withholding tax

(2,774)

(3,032)

Interest income

(3)

-

Dividend income

(29,043)

(30,980)

Fixed interest income

(10,439)

(11,598)

Fixed interest income received

12,202

9,754

Dividends received

27,047

29,488

Interest received

3

-

Interest paid

(2,151)

(2,467)

Losses/(gains) on investments

148,913

(104,018)

Amortisation of fixed income book cost

(554)

3,385

Increase in other debtors

(21)

(4)

Corporation tax paid

(323)

-

_______

_______

Net cash from operating activities

28,541

32,115

Investing activities

Purchases of investments

(51,759)

(114,348)

Sales of investments

71,729

129,092

_______

_______

Net cash from investing activities

19,970

14,744

Financing activities

Equity dividends paid

(35,785)

(33,783)

Issue of Ordinary shares from Treasury

4,253

707

Loan repayment

(60,000)

(60,000)

Loan drawdown

60,000

60,000

_______

_______

Net cash used in financing activities

(31,532)

(33,076)

_______

_______

Increase in cash

16,979

13,783

_______

_______

Analysis of changes in cash during the period

Opening balance

4,296

3,897

Increase in cash as above

16,979

13,783

_______

_______

Closing balance

21,275

17,680

_______

_______

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.

Accounting policies - Basis of preparation

The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting) and with the Statement of Recommended Practice for 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts'. They have also been prepared on a going concern basis and on the assumption that approval as an investment trust will continue to be granted.

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as the preceding annual financial statements.

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

2.

Income

£'000

£'000

Income from investments

UK dividends

5,191

5,716

Overseas dividends

23,852

25,264

Overseas interest

10,439

11,598

_______

_______

39,482

42,578

_______

_______

Interest

Deposit interest

3

-

_______

_______

Total income

39,485

42,578

_______

_______

3.

Taxation

The taxation expense reflected in the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income is based on the estimated annual tax rate expected for the full financial year. The estimated annual corporation tax rate used for the year to 31 December 2018 is 19%. This is in line with the current corporation tax rate.

The tax expense represents the sum of tax currently payable and deferred tax. Any tax payable is based on the taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible.

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

4.

Ordinary dividends on equity shares

£'000

£'000

Third interim dividend 2017 of 11.0p (2016 - 10.5p)

14,056

13,386

Final dividend 2017 of 17.0p (2016 - 16.0p)

21,729

20,397

_______

_______

35,785

33,783

_______

_______

A first interim dividend for 2018 of 11.5p (2017 - 11.0p) will be paid on 17 August 2018 to shareholders on the register on 6 July 2018. The ex-dividend date was 5 July 2018.

A second interim dividend for 2018 of 11.5p (2017 - 11.0p) will be paid on 19 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018. The ex-dividend date is 4 October 2018.

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

5.

Return per Ordinary share

£'000

£'000

Based on the following figures:

Revenue return

32,843

35,415

Capital return

(152,170)

100,299

Total return

(119,327)

135,714

_______

_______

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares

127,933,000

127,502,083

___________

___________

6.

Capital reserves

The capital reserve reflected in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2018 includes gains of £379,950,000 (31 December 2017 - gains of £569,301,000) which relate to the revaluation of investments held at the reporting date.

7.

Net asset value

The net asset value per share and the net asset value attributable to the Ordinary shares at the period end calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association were as follows:

As at

As at

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Attributable net assets (£'000)

1,448,270

1,599,129

Number of Ordinary shares in issue

128,143,545

127,785,880

Net asset value per share (pence)

1,130.19

1,251.41

8.

Transaction cost

During the period expenses were incurred in acquiring or disposing of investments classified as fair value through profit or loss. These have been expensed through capital and are included within (losses)/gains on investments in the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income. The total costs were as follows:

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Purchases

63

59

Sales

72

42

_______

_______

135

101

_______

_______

9.

Fair value hierarchy

FRS 102 requires an entity to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following classifications:

Level 1:

Unadjusted quoted prices in an active market for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date.

Level 2:

Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable (ie developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly.

Level 3:

Inputs are unobservable (ie for which market data is unavailable) for the asset or liability.

The financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position are grouped into the fair value hierarchy at the reporting date as follows:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

As at 30 June 2018

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Quoted equities

a)

1,357,500

-

-

1,357,500

Quoted preference shares

b)

-

7,673

-

7,673

Quoted bonds

b)

-

253,039

-

253,039

_______

_______

_______

_______

Total

1,357,500

260,712

-

1,618,212

_______

_______

_______

_______

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

As at 31 December 2017

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Quoted equities

a)

1,478,506

-

-

1,478,506

Quoted preference shares

b)

-

8,652

-

8,652

Quoted bonds

b)

-

272,741

-

272,741

_______

_______

_______

_______

Total

1,478,506

281,393

-

1,759,899

_______

_______

_______

_______

a)

Quoted equities

The fair value of the Company's investments in quoted equities has been determined by reference to their quoted bid prices at the reporting date. Quoted equities included in Fair Value Level 1 are actively traded on recognised stock exchanges.

b)

Quoted preference shares and bonds

The fair value of the Company's investments in quoted preference shares and bonds has been determined by reference to their quoted bid prices at the reporting date. Investments categorised as Level 2 are not considered to trade in active markets.

10.

Share capital

As at 30 June 2018 there were 128,143,545 (31 December 2017 - 127,785,880) Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue excluding those held in Treasury.

11.

Transactions with the Manager

The Company has agreements with Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited ('AFML' or the 'Manager') for the provision of investment management, secretarial, accounting and administration and promotional activity services.

The management fee is charged on net assets (i.e. excluding borrowings for investment purposes) averaged over the six previous quarters ('Net Assets'), on a tiered basis. The annual management fee is charged at 0.575% of Net Assets up to £1,200 million, 0.5% of Net Assets between £1,200 million and £1,400 million, and 0.425% of Net Assets above £1,400 million. A fee of 1.5% per annum remains chargeable on the value of any unlisted investments. The investment management fee is chargeable 30% against revenue and 70% against realised capital reserves. During the period £4,181,000 (30 June 2017 - £3,843,000) of investment management fees was payable to the Manager, with a balance of £2,091,000 (30 June 2017 - £1,980,000) being payable to AFML at the period end.

Included within the management fee arrangements is a secretarial fee of £100,000 per annum which is chargeable 100% to revenue. During the period £50,000 (30 June 2017 - £50,000) of secretarial fees was payable to the Manager, with a balance of £25,000 (30 June 2017 - £25,000) being payable to AFML at the period end.

No fees are charged in the case of investments managed or advised by the Standard Life Aberdeen Group. The management agreement may be terminated by either party on the expiry of six months' written notice. On termination the Manager is entitled to receive fees which would otherwise have been due up to that date.

The promotional activities fee is based on a current annual amount of £425,000 (30 June 2017 - £425,000), payable quarterly in arrears. During the period £213,000 (30 June 2017 - £214,000) of fees was payable, with a balance of £106,000 (30 June 2017 - £105,000) being payable to AFML at the period end.

12.

Segmental information

The Company is engaged in a single segment of business, which is to invest in equity securities and debt instruments. All of the Company's activities are interrelated, and each activity is dependent on the others. Accordingly, all significant operating decisions are based on the Company as one segment.

13.

The financial information in this Report does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been extracted from published accounts that have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and on which the report of the Company's auditor was unqualified and contained no statement under Section 498 (2), (3) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as contained within the preceding annual financial statements.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

14.

This Half-Yearly Financial Report was approved by the Board on 15 August 2018.

The Half Yearly Report will be printed and issued to shareholders and further copies will be available to the public at the registered office of the Company, 40 Princes Street, Edinburgh EH2 2BY and on the Company's web site murray-intl.co.uk*.

* Neither the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on it (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.

By order of the Board

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC, SECRETARY

15 August 2018

SUMMARY OF INVESTMENT CHANGES

Valuation

Appreciation/

Valuation

30 June 2018

(depreciation)

Transactions

31 December 2017

£'000

%

£'000

£'000

£'000

%

Equities

United Kingdom

199,703

12.2

(16,282)

1,705

214,280

12.0

North America

239,746

14.7

(13,313)

(3,157)

256,216

14.4

Europe ex UK

195,836

12.0

(13,069)

40,547

168,358

9.4

Japan

68,844

4.2

(12,542)

5,621

75,765

4.3

Asia Pacific ex Japan

393,312

24.1

(42,074)

4,956

430,430

24.1

Latin America

247,014

15.1

(56,253)

(12,264)

315,531

17.7

Africa

13,045

0.8

(4,881)

-

17,926

1.0

________

________

________

________

________

________

1,357,500

83.1

(158,414)

37,408

1,478,506

82.9

________

________

________

________

________

________

Preference shares

United Kingdom

7,673

0.5

(979)

-

8,652

0.5

________

________

________

________

________

________

7,673

0.5

(979)

-

8,652

0.5

________

________

________

________

________

________

Fixed income

Europe ex UK

17,703

1.1

(8,290)

94

25,899

1.4

Asia Pacific ex Japan

82,644

5.1

(8,884)

10,078

81,450

4.6

Latin America

134,380

8.2

(11,500)

303

145,577

8.2

Africa

18,312

1.1

(1,534)

31

19,815

1.1

253,039

15.5

(30,208)

10,506

272,741

15.3

Other net current assets

14,690

0.9

(9,275)

-

23,965

1.3

________

________

________

________

________

________

Total assets{A}

1,632,902

100.0

(198,876)

47,914

1,783,864

100.0

________

________

________

________

________

________

{A} Figure for 30 June 2018 excludes bank loan of £15,000,000 (31 December 2017 - £60,000,000) which is shown as a current liability in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position.

SUMMARY OF NET ASSETS

Valuation

Valuation

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

£'000

%

£'000

%

Equities

1,357,500

93.7

1,478,506

92.5

Preference shares

7,673

0.5

8,652

0.5

Fixed income

253,039

17.5

272,741

17.1

Other net assets{A}

14,690

1.0

23,965

1.5

Bank loans

(184,632)

(12.7)

(184,735)

(11.6)

________

________

________

________

1,448,270

100.0

1,599,129

100.0

________

________

________

________

{A} Excluding bank loans.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

Valuation

Total assets

Security

Country

£'000

%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan

69,760

4.3

Aeroporto del Sureste ADS

Mexico

66,857

4.1

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile

Chile

63,677

3.9

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan

54,904

3.4

British American Tobacco{A}

UK & Malaysia

53,799

3.3

Daito Trust Construction

Japan

49,180

3.0

Total

France

46,164

2.8

Vale do Rio Doce{B}

Brazil & USA

44,541

2.7

Unilever Indonesia

Indonesia

43,765

2.7

Philip Morris International

USA

42,809

2.6

Top ten investments

535,456

32.8

CME Group

USA

39,728

2.4

Verizon Communications

USA

38,121

2.3

Royal Dutch Shell

UK

36,904

2.3

Telus

Canada

34,950

2.1

Roche Holdings

Switzerland

33,638

2.1

Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore

32,508

2.0

Public Bank

Malaysia

30,267

1.8

BHP Billiton

Australia

27,296

1.7

HSBC

UK

27,007

1.7

Intel Corp

USA

26,362

1.6

Top twenty investments

862,237

52.8

Kimberly Clark de Mexico

Mexico

25,872

1.6

Banco Bradesco

Brazil

23,434

1.4

Standard Chartered

UK

23,153

1.4

Auckland International Airport

New Zealand

20,831

1.3

Epiroc

Sweden

20,793

1.3

Pepsico

USA

20,617

1.3

Telefonica Brasil

Brazil

20,409

1.3

Tesco Lotus Retail Growth

Thailand

20,233

1.2

Atlas Copco

Sweden

19,749

1.2

Siam Commercial Bank

Thailand

19,684

1.2

Top thirty investments

1,077,012

66.0

Japan Tobacco

Japan

19,664

1.2

Oversea-Chinese Bank

Singapore

19,398

1.2

MTR

Hong Kong

18,833

1.2

Swire Pacific 'B'

Hong Kong

18,787

1.1

Nutrien

Canada

18,776

1.1

Johnson & Johnson

USA

18,383

1.1

Republic of South Africa 7% 28/02/31

South Africa

18,312

1.1

Novartis

Switzerland

17,227

1.1

Vodafone Group

UK

16,544

1.0

Inmarsat

UK

16,500

1.0

Top forty investments

1,259,436

77.1

Bank Pekao

Poland

15,995

1.0

Bayer

Germany

15,912

1.0

Engie

France

14,614

0.9

Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa

Indonesia

14,430

0.9

Coca-Cola Amatil

Australia

14,412

0.9

Petroleos Mexicanos 6.75% 21/09/47

Mexico

14,284

0.9

Republic of Indonesia 6.125% 15/05/28

Indonesia

14,033

0.9

Weir Group

UK

14,000

0.8

United Mexican States 5.75% 05/03/26

Mexico

13,741

0.8

Republic of Indonesia 7.0% 15/05/22

Indonesia

13,402

0.8

Top fifty investments

1,404,259

86.0

Other investments

213,953

13.1

Total investments

1,618,212

99.1

Other net current assets

14,690

0.9

Total assets

1,632,902

100.0

{A} Holding comprises equity holdings in both UK and Malaysia, split £38,300,000 and £15,499,000 respectively.

{B} Holding comprises equity and fixed income securities, split £25,833,000 and £18,708,000 respectively.

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:10:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
08:12aMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Half-Yearly Results
PU
08/15MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/13MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/10MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/09MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Second Interim Dividend
PU
08/08MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/06MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/06MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/02MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/30MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Murray International Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC-10.88%1 843
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC9.86%1 286
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.54%1 051
DRAPER ESPRIT64.75%806
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP5.14%180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.