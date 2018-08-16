Murray International Trust : Half-Yearly Results 0 08/16/2018 | 08:12am CEST Send by mail :

Ongoing charges ratio calculated in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC as the total of the investment management fee and administrative expenses (annualised) divided by the average cum income net asset value, with debt at fair value, throughout the year. The ratio for 30 June 2018 is based on forecast ongoing charges for the year ending 31 December 2018. PERFORMANCE (TOTAL RETURN) Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Share price{B} -7.5% +11.0% Net asset value per Ordinary share -8.0% +14.7% Benchmark +2.2% +12.8% {A} Total return represents the capital return plus dividends reinvested in the period of 28.0p and is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. {B} Mid to mid. Source: Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited, Morningstar & Lipper. INTERIM BOARD REPORT Background The period under review has been particularly difficult for the Company as politics and protectionism dominated the financial landscape. The issue of trade protectionism proved the greatest influence on financial markets. Instigated by the United States, under the guise of 'America First', retributional tariffs have quickly escalated worldwide. As global growth prospects diminished with each and every new import tax, numerous financial markets took fright. The consequential rout, particularly in those Asian and Emerging markets most exposed to global trade, proved punitive for the Company over the period. Performance and Dividends The net asset value (NAV) total return, with net income reinvested, for the six months to 30 June 2018 decreased by 8.0% compared with a total return of +2.2% for the Company's benchmark (40% FTSE World UK and 60% FTSE World ex UK). Over the six month period, the share price total return decreased by 7.5%. Following significant capital appreciation throughout fiscal years 2016 and 2017, the overall portfolio struggled with numerous negative influences over the six month period. By far the largest contributing factor to absolute overall negative returns was the Company's material exposure to Asia and Emerging Markets. Despite arguably superior growth prospects at the individual company level, international investor sentiment became almost universally negative, influenced by the potentially regressive impacts of protectionism. Against Sterling, the Brazilian Real and Indian Rupee declined 11% and 6% respectively over the six month period. This sharp currency weakness against Sterling and rapid outflows by short-term investors caused extreme weakness in Asian equities, Latin American equities and Emerging Market bonds. Taken together, the Company's overweight exposure to these asset classes accounted for about seventy percent of absolute and relative underperformance. Such extreme volatility within financial markets is not without precedent but, over such a short time period, the recent aversion to the Emerging Markets Asset class appears excessive and overdone, especially given underlying fundamentals. On a sector basis, it is worth noting the continued outperformance of US and Chinese Technology stocks over the period (to which the Company, for income reasons, has little exposure) and also the disappointing relative performance of consumer staple companies. Overall, portfolio diversification proved ineffective in what became an increasingly 'polarised' market environment. We remain confident in the Manager's disciplined and pragmatic approach in pursuit of the long term investment objectives of the Company. Management of Premium and Discount The Board continues to believe that it is appropriate to seek to address temporary imbalances of supply and demand for the Company's shares which might otherwise result in a recurring material discount or premium. Subject to existing shareholder permissions (given at the last AGM) and prevailing market conditions, the Board intends to continue to buy back shares and issue new shares (or sell shares from Treasury) if shares trade at a persistent significant discount to NAV (excluding income) or premium to NAV (including income). The Board believes that this process is in all shareholders' interests as it seeks to reduce volatility in the premium or discount to underlying NAV whilst also making a small positive contribution to the NAV. During the period under review, this has resulted in the sale from Treasury of 357,665 Ordinary shares at a premium to the prevailing NAV (including income) per Ordinary share. No shares were bought by the Company during the period or subsequently. As at the close of business on 14 August 2018, the NAV per share was 1148.0p (exclusive of income) and the share price was 1150.0p equating to a premium of 0.1% per Ordinary share. Gearing The Company recently agreed a new £60 million loan facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland plc ('RBS') to replace an expiring facility of the same amount. The new facility was drawn in full on 31 May 2018 and fixed for five years at an all-in rate of 2.328%. At the period end the Company had net gearing of 11.3%. Directorate As indicated in the last Annual Report, Mr Jim Best retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM on 26 April 2018. On 1 May 2018 Ms Claire Binyon joined the Board as an independent non executive Director, following the conclusion of a rigorous search conducted with the assistance of an independent external recruitment agency. Ms Binyon is a chartered accountant who, following an early career in corporate finance in the City, has embarked on a successful career working for global multinationals in areas of corporate development, strategic planning and finance. Ms Binyon is currently group corporate development director at Fenner PLC, having previously served as head of strategy and corporate development at DS Smith Plc, following similar roles in other multinational companies including Cadbury plc and InBev S.A. Outlook I have previously openly cautioned on the difficulties inherent in the current financial landscape and the risks associated with attempting to reverse over a decade of unorthodox economic policies. The United States Federal Reserve is raising interest rates against a backdrop of record indebtedness and this will pose significant challenges for governments and households globally. Nearly ten years into a business cycle, during which the unorthodox policy of quantitative easing has dominated, adjusting monetary policy safely will likely prove tough to achieve. For financial markets currently close to record high valuations and increasingly accustomed to only upward momentum, the likelihood of slower growth and lower corporate profits remains largely ignored, at least for now. Positioning the portfolio to withstand the probable increase in market volatility that will accompany these developing realities is not going to be straightforward. Delivering the Company's investment objective over the long term will best be achieved by investing in companies with sound fundamentals and competent managements, in combination with the Company's ability to construct a portfolio with wide global diversification. Kevin Carter Chairman 15 August 2018 DIRECTORS' DISCLOSURES Principal Risks and Uncertainties Directors' Disclosures The Board has adopted a matrix of the key risks that affect the business. The major financial risks associated with the Company are detailed in note 17 to the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 ('2017 Annual Report') and the other principal risks are summarised below. These risks represent the principal risks for the remaining six months of the year. Details of the management of the risks and the Company's internal controls are disclosed on pages 9 and 10 of the 2017 Annual Report. They can be summarised as follows: - Investment strategy and objectives; - Investment portfolio, investment management; - Financial obligations; - Financial and Regulatory; and - Operational. Related Party Transactions AFML acts as Alternative Investment Fund Manager, AAM acts as Investment Manager and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC acts as Company Secretary to the Company; details of the service and fee arrangements can be found in the 2017 Annual Report, a copy of which is available on the Company's website. Details of the transactions with the Manager including the fees payable to Aberdeen group companies are disclosed in note 11 of this Half Yearly Report. Going Concern In accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting, the Directors have undertaken a rigorous review and consider both that there are no material uncertainties and that the adoption of the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate. The Company's assets consist of a diverse portfolio of listed equities and bonds which in most circumstances are realisable within a very short timescale. The Directors believe that the Company has adequate financial resources to continue its operational existence for the foreseeable future and at least 12 months from the date of this Half Yearly Report. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these financial statements. Directors' Responsibility Statement The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half-Yearly Financial Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: - the condensed set of Financial Statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting); - the Half-Yearly Board Report includes a fair review of the information required by rule 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and - the Half-Yearly Board Report includes a fair review of the information required by 4.2.8R (being related party transactions that have taken place during the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so). The Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 comprises the Half-Yearly Board Report, the Directors' Responsibility Statement and a condensed set of Financial Statements. For and on behalf of the Board of Murray International Trust PLC Kevin Carter Chairman 15 August 2018 CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Note £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 (Losses)/gains on investments - (148,913) (148,913) - 104,018 104,018 Income 2 39,485 - 39,485 42,578 - 42,578 Investment management fees 11 (1,254) (2,927) (4,181) (1,153) (2,690) (3,843) Other expenses (956) (18) (974) (1,041) - (1,041) Currency gains/(losses) - 305 305 - (320) (320) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Net return before finance costs and taxation 37,275 (151,553) (114,278) 40,384 101,008 141,392 Finance costs (608) (1,417) (2,025) (642) (1,498) (2,140) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return before taxation 36,667 (152,970) (116,303) 39,742 99,510 139,252 Taxation 3 (3,824) 800 (3,024) (4,327) 789 (3,538) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return attributable to equity shareholders 32,843 (152,170) (119,327) 35,415 100,299 135,714 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return per Ordinary share (pence) 5 25.67 (118.94) (93.27) 27.78 78.66 106.44 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ The total column of the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income is the profit and loss account of the Company. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) As at As at 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Notes £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 1,618,212 1,759,899 _______ _______ Current assets Debtors 16,848 22,772 Cash and short-term deposits 21,275 4,296 _______ _______ 38,123 27,068 _______ _______ Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Bank loans (15,000) (60,000) Other creditors (23,433) (3,103) _______ _______ (38,433) (63,103) _______ _______ Net current liabilities (310) (36,035) _______ _______ Total assets less current liabilities 1,617,902 1,723,864 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year Bank loans (169,632) (124,735) _______ _______ Net assets 1,448,270 1,599,129 _______ _______ Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 32,137 32,137 Share premium account 351,666 350,681 Capital redemption reserve 8,230 8,230 Capital reserve 6 983,927 1,132,829 Revenue reserve 72,310 75,252 _______ _______ Equity shareholders' funds 1,448,270 1,599,129 _______ _______ Net asset value per Ordinary share (pence) 7 1,130.19 1,251.41 _______ _______ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Six months ended 30 June 2018 Share Capital Share premium redemption Capital Revenue capital account reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 31 December 2017 32,137 350,681 8,230 1,132,829 75,252 1,599,129 Return after taxation - - - (152,170) 32,843 (119,327) Dividends paid (see note 4) - - - - (35,785) (35,785) Issue of shares from Treasury - 985 - 3,268 - 4,253 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Balance at 30 June 2018 32,137 351,666 8,230 983,927 72,310 1,448,270 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Six months ended 30 June 2017 Share Capital Share premium redemption Capital Revenue capital account reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 31 December 2016 32,137 349,581 8,230 986,968 70,963 1,447,879 Return after taxation - - - 100,299 35,415 135,714 Dividends paid (see note 4) - - - - (33,783) (33,783) Issue of shares from Treasury - 182 - 525 - 707 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Balance at 30 June 2017 32,137 349,763 8,230 1,087,792 72,595 1,550,517 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Net return before finance costs and taxation (114,278) 141,392 (Decrease)/increase in accrued expenses (38) 195 Overseas withholding tax (2,774) (3,032) Interest income (3) - Dividend income (29,043) (30,980) Fixed interest income (10,439) (11,598) Fixed interest income received 12,202 9,754 Dividends received 27,047 29,488 Interest received 3 - Interest paid (2,151) (2,467) Losses/(gains) on investments 148,913 (104,018) Amortisation of fixed income book cost (554) 3,385 Increase in other debtors (21) (4) Corporation tax paid (323) - _______ _______ Net cash from operating activities 28,541 32,115 Investing activities Purchases of investments (51,759) (114,348) Sales of investments 71,729 129,092 _______ _______ Net cash from investing activities 19,970 14,744 Financing activities Equity dividends paid (35,785) (33,783) Issue of Ordinary shares from Treasury 4,253 707 Loan repayment (60,000) (60,000) Loan drawdown 60,000 60,000 _______ _______ Net cash used in financing activities (31,532) (33,076) _______ _______ Increase in cash 16,979 13,783 _______ _______ Analysis of changes in cash during the period Opening balance 4,296 3,897 Increase in cash as above 16,979 13,783 _______ _______ Closing balance 21,275 17,680 _______ _______ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Accounting policies - Basis of preparation The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting) and with the Statement of Recommended Practice for 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts'. They have also been prepared on a going concern basis and on the assumption that approval as an investment trust will continue to be granted. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as the preceding annual financial statements. Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 2. Income £'000 £'000 Income from investments UK dividends 5,191 5,716 Overseas dividends 23,852 25,264 Overseas interest 10,439 11,598 _______ _______ 39,482 42,578 _______ _______ Interest Deposit interest 3 - _______ _______ Total income 39,485 42,578 _______ _______ 3. Taxation The taxation expense reflected in the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income is based on the estimated annual tax rate expected for the full financial year. The estimated annual corporation tax rate used for the year to 31 December 2018 is 19%. This is in line with the current corporation tax rate. The tax expense represents the sum of tax currently payable and deferred tax. Any tax payable is based on the taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 4. Ordinary dividends on equity shares £'000 £'000 Third interim dividend 2017 of 11.0p (2016 - 10.5p) 14,056 13,386 Final dividend 2017 of 17.0p (2016 - 16.0p) 21,729 20,397 _______ _______ 35,785 33,783 _______ _______ A first interim dividend for 2018 of 11.5p (2017 - 11.0p) will be paid on 17 August 2018 to shareholders on the register on 6 July 2018. The ex-dividend date was 5 July 2018. A second interim dividend for 2018 of 11.5p (2017 - 11.0p) will be paid on 19 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018. The ex-dividend date is 4 October 2018. Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 5. Return per Ordinary share £'000 £'000 Based on the following figures: Revenue return 32,843 35,415 Capital return (152,170) 100,299 Total return (119,327) 135,714 _______ _______ Weighted average number of Ordinary shares 127,933,000 127,502,083 ___________ ___________ 6. Capital reserves The capital reserve reflected in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2018 includes gains of £379,950,000 (31 December 2017 - gains of £569,301,000) which relate to the revaluation of investments held at the reporting date. 7. Net asset value The net asset value per share and the net asset value attributable to the Ordinary shares at the period end calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association were as follows: As at As at 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Attributable net assets (£'000) 1,448,270 1,599,129 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 128,143,545 127,785,880 Net asset value per share (pence) 1,130.19 1,251.41 8. Transaction cost During the period expenses were incurred in acquiring or disposing of investments classified as fair value through profit or loss. These have been expensed through capital and are included within (losses)/gains on investments in the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income. The total costs were as follows: Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Purchases 63 59 Sales 72 42 _______ _______ 135 101 _______ _______ 9. Fair value hierarchy FRS 102 requires an entity to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following classifications: Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices in an active market for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date. Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable (ie developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. Level 3: Inputs are unobservable (ie for which market data is unavailable) for the asset or liability. The financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position are grouped into the fair value hierarchy at the reporting date as follows: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total As at 30 June 2018 Note £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Quoted equities a) 1,357,500 - - 1,357,500 Quoted preference shares b) - 7,673 - 7,673 Quoted bonds b) - 253,039 - 253,039 _______ _______ _______ _______ Total 1,357,500 260,712 - 1,618,212 _______ _______ _______ _______ Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total As at 31 December 2017 Note £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Quoted equities a) 1,478,506 - - 1,478,506 Quoted preference shares b) - 8,652 - 8,652 Quoted bonds b) - 272,741 - 272,741 _______ _______ _______ _______ Total 1,478,506 281,393 - 1,759,899 _______ _______ _______ _______ a) Quoted equities The fair value of the Company's investments in quoted equities has been determined by reference to their quoted bid prices at the reporting date. Quoted equities included in Fair Value Level 1 are actively traded on recognised stock exchanges. b) Quoted preference shares and bonds The fair value of the Company's investments in quoted preference shares and bonds has been determined by reference to their quoted bid prices at the reporting date. Investments categorised as Level 2 are not considered to trade in active markets. 10. Share capital As at 30 June 2018 there were 128,143,545 (31 December 2017 - 127,785,880) Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue excluding those held in Treasury. 11. Transactions with the Manager The Company has agreements with Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited ('AFML' or the 'Manager') for the provision of investment management, secretarial, accounting and administration and promotional activity services. The management fee is charged on net assets (i.e. excluding borrowings for investment purposes) averaged over the six previous quarters ('Net Assets'), on a tiered basis. The annual management fee is charged at 0.575% of Net Assets up to £1,200 million, 0.5% of Net Assets between £1,200 million and £1,400 million, and 0.425% of Net Assets above £1,400 million. A fee of 1.5% per annum remains chargeable on the value of any unlisted investments. The investment management fee is chargeable 30% against revenue and 70% against realised capital reserves. During the period £4,181,000 (30 June 2017 - £3,843,000) of investment management fees was payable to the Manager, with a balance of £2,091,000 (30 June 2017 - £1,980,000) being payable to AFML at the period end. Included within the management fee arrangements is a secretarial fee of £100,000 per annum which is chargeable 100% to revenue. During the period £50,000 (30 June 2017 - £50,000) of secretarial fees was payable to the Manager, with a balance of £25,000 (30 June 2017 - £25,000) being payable to AFML at the period end. No fees are charged in the case of investments managed or advised by the Standard Life Aberdeen Group. The management agreement may be terminated by either party on the expiry of six months' written notice. On termination the Manager is entitled to receive fees which would otherwise have been due up to that date. The promotional activities fee is based on a current annual amount of £425,000 (30 June 2017 - £425,000), payable quarterly in arrears. During the period £213,000 (30 June 2017 - £214,000) of fees was payable, with a balance of £106,000 (30 June 2017 - £105,000) being payable to AFML at the period end. 12. Segmental information The Company is engaged in a single segment of business, which is to invest in equity securities and debt instruments. All of the Company's activities are interrelated, and each activity is dependent on the others. Accordingly, all significant operating decisions are based on the Company as one segment. 13. The financial information in this Report does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been extracted from published accounts that have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and on which the report of the Company's auditor was unqualified and contained no statement under Section 498 (2), (3) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as contained within the preceding annual financial statements. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. 14. This Half-Yearly Financial Report was approved by the Board on 15 August 2018. By order of the Board ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC, SECRETARY 15 August 2018 SUMMARY OF INVESTMENT CHANGES Valuation Appreciation/ Valuation 30 June 2018 (depreciation) Transactions 31 December 2017 £'000 % £'000 £'000 £'000 % Equities United Kingdom 199,703 12.2 (16,282) 1,705 214,280 12.0 North America 239,746 14.7 (13,313) (3,157) 256,216 14.4 Europe ex UK 195,836 12.0 (13,069) 40,547 168,358 9.4 Japan 68,844 4.2 (12,542) 5,621 75,765 4.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 393,312 24.1 (42,074) 4,956 430,430 24.1 Latin America 247,014 15.1 (56,253) (12,264) 315,531 17.7 Africa 13,045 0.8 (4,881) - 17,926 1.0 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ 1,357,500 83.1 (158,414) 37,408 1,478,506 82.9 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ Preference shares United Kingdom 7,673 0.5 (979) - 8,652 0.5 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ 7,673 0.5 (979) - 8,652 0.5 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ Fixed income Europe ex UK 17,703 1.1 (8,290) 94 25,899 1.4 Asia Pacific ex Japan 82,644 5.1 (8,884) 10,078 81,450 4.6 Latin America 134,380 8.2 (11,500) 303 145,577 8.2 Africa 18,312 1.1 (1,534) 31 19,815 1.1 253,039 15.5 (30,208) 10,506 272,741 15.3 Other net current assets 14,690 0.9 (9,275) - 23,965 1.3 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ Total assets{A} 1,632,902 100.0 (198,876) 47,914 1,783,864 100.0 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ {A} Figure for 30 June 2018 excludes bank loan of £15,000,000 (31 December 2017 - £60,000,000) which is shown as a current liability in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position. SUMMARY OF NET ASSETS Valuation Valuation 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 £'000 % £'000 % Equities 1,357,500 93.7 1,478,506 92.5 Preference shares 7,673 0.5 8,652 0.5 Fixed income 253,039 17.5 272,741 17.1 Other net assets{A} 14,690 1.0 23,965 1.5 Bank loans (184,632) (12.7) (184,735) (11.6) ________ ________ ________ ________ 1,448,270 100.0 1,599,129 100.0 ________ ________ ________ ________ {A} Excluding bank loans. INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AS AT 30 JUNE 2018 Valuation Total assets Security Country £'000 % Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Taiwan 69,760 4.3 Aeroporto del Sureste ADS Mexico 66,857 4.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Chile 63,677 3.9 Taiwan Mobile Taiwan 54,904 3.4 British American Tobacco{A} UK & Malaysia 53,799 3.3 Daito Trust Construction Japan 49,180 3.0 Total France 46,164 2.8 Vale do Rio Doce{B} Brazil & USA 44,541 2.7 Unilever Indonesia Indonesia 43,765 2.7 Philip Morris International USA 42,809 2.6 Top ten investments 535,456 32.8 CME Group USA 39,728 2.4 Verizon Communications USA 38,121 2.3 Royal Dutch Shell UK 36,904 2.3 Telus Canada 34,950 2.1 Roche Holdings Switzerland 33,638 2.1 Singapore Telecommunications Singapore 32,508 2.0 Public Bank Malaysia 30,267 1.8 BHP Billiton Australia 27,296 1.7 HSBC UK 27,007 1.7 Intel Corp USA 26,362 1.6 Top twenty investments 862,237 52.8 Kimberly Clark de Mexico Mexico 25,872 1.6 Banco Bradesco Brazil 23,434 1.4 Standard Chartered UK 23,153 1.4 Auckland International Airport New Zealand 20,831 1.3 Epiroc Sweden 20,793 1.3 Pepsico USA 20,617 1.3 Telefonica Brasil Brazil 20,409 1.3 Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Thailand 20,233 1.2 Atlas Copco Sweden 19,749 1.2 Siam Commercial Bank Thailand 19,684 1.2 Top thirty investments 1,077,012 66.0 Japan Tobacco Japan 19,664 1.2 Oversea-Chinese Bank Singapore 19,398 1.2 MTR Hong Kong 18,833 1.2 Swire Pacific 'B' Hong Kong 18,787 1.1 Nutrien Canada 18,776 1.1 Johnson & Johnson USA 18,383 1.1 Republic of South Africa 7% 28/02/31 South Africa 18,312 1.1 Novartis Switzerland 17,227 1.1 Vodafone Group UK 16,544 1.0 Inmarsat UK 16,500 1.0 Top forty investments 1,259,436 77.1 Bank Pekao Poland 15,995 1.0 Bayer Germany 15,912 1.0 Engie France 14,614 0.9 Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Indonesia 14,430 0.9 Coca-Cola Amatil Australia 14,412 0.9 Petroleos Mexicanos 6.75% 21/09/47 Mexico 14,284 0.9 Republic of Indonesia 6.125% 15/05/28 Indonesia 14,033 0.9 Weir Group UK 14,000 0.8 United Mexican States 5.75% 05/03/26 Mexico 13,741 0.8 Republic of Indonesia 7.0% 15/05/22 Indonesia 13,402 0.8 Top fifty investments 1,404,259 86.0 Other investments 213,953 13.1 Total investments 1,618,212 99.1 Other net current assets 14,690 0.9 Total assets 1,632,902 100.0 {A} Holding comprises equity holdings in both UK and Malaysia, split £38,300,000 and £15,499,000 respectively. {B} Holding comprises equity and fixed income securities, split £25,833,000 and £18,708,000 respectively. 