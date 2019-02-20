Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murray International Trust plc    MYI   GB0006111909

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC

(MYI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/20 11:30:00 am
1213 GBp   +1.25%
12:49pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
08:25aMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/18MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murray International Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 12:49pm EST

Murray International Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300BP77JO5Y8LM553

ISSUE OF EQUITY

The Company announces that, on 20 February 2019, it issued 39,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each (the 'New Shares') for cash at a price of 1204.5528 pence per share under its Ordinary share blocklisting facility. The New Shares rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary shares and dealings are expected to commence on 22 February 2019.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue is 128,685,576 with each Ordinary share holding one voting right.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 128,685,576 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Charles Mearns

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

T: 0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
12:49pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
08:25aMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/18MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
02/18MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/15MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/13MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
02/13MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/11MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
02/11MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/07MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Murray International Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC5.83%2 011
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS25.94%939
DRAPER ESPRIT-9.44%739
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.85%370
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.19%369
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.23%174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.