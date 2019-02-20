Murray International Trust : Issue of Equity

Murray International Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300BP77JO5Y8LM553

ISSUE OF EQUITY

The Company announces that, on 20 February 2019, it issued 39,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each (the 'New Shares') for cash at a price of 1204.5528 pence per share under its Ordinary share blocklisting facility. The New Shares rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary shares and dealings are expected to commence on 22 February 2019.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue is 128,685,576 with each Ordinary share holding one voting right.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 128,685,576 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

