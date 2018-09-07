Log in
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)
Murray International Trust : Month End Net Asset Value(s)

09/07/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 31 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust

Excluding Income

1122.50p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1122.04p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust

Including Income

1144.55p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1144.09p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:16:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC-12.15%1 845
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.09%1 402
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.01%1 066
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%678
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.91%180
