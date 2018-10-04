Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murray International Trust plc    MYI   GB0006111909

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/04 05:30:00 pm
1115 GBp   -1.20%
05:43pMURRAY INTERNAT : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:23pMURRAY INTERNAT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/04MURRAY INTERNAT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Murray International Trust : Month End Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 30 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust

Excluding Income

1135.65p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1134.62p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust

Including Income

1163.08p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1162.05p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
05:43pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:23pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/04MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/02MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Quarterly Disclosures
PU
10/02MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/28MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Capital growth and above-average dividend yield
AQ
09/24MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/21MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/19MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/17MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Murray International Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC-10.09%1 890
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.55%1 072
DRAPER ESPRIT49.43%750
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%342
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.44%172
CM FINANCE INC6.99%119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.