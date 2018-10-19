Log in
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)
Murray International Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/19/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 18 October 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1093.78p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1112.19p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1092.75p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1111.16p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 12:02:03 UTC
