Murray International Trust plc    MYI   GB0006111909

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/03 01:25:16 pm
1127 GBp   +0.58%
Murray International Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

01/03/2019 | 01:09pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 2 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1096.58p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1123.19p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1095.89p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1122.51p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 12:08:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC0.00%1 821
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
