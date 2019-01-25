Log in
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
Murray International Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

01/25/2019

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 24 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1105.31p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1121.14p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1104.62p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1120.45p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 17:13:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC2.83%1 959
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS14.06%851
DRAPER ESPRIT1.85%714
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.03%380
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP13.32%170
CM FINANCE INC16.00%99
