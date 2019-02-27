Log in
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC

(MYI)
Murray International Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/27/2019 | 07:20am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 26 February 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1123.67p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1141.95p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1122.82p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1141.11p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 12:19:06 UTC
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC5.65%2 038
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.95%954
DRAPER ESPRIT-3.70%812
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION15.87%380
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%371
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.43%175
