MUSCLE MAKER GRILL CONTINUES BRAND EXPANSION EFFORTS WITH NEW LOCATION OPENING AT U.S. MARINE CORPS CAMP ELMORE

Burleson, Texas, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that Muscle Maker Grill will open today at MCCS Hampton Roads at Camp Elmore, a Marine Corps base in Norfolk, Virginia, a satellite of the Naval Station. The new healthy eatery is located at 9500 Fechteler Road in Building M225, Norfolk, VA. This restaurant will add to the brand’s non-traditional portfolio and will be its sixth military base location with more non-traditional locations set to open throughout this year. This announcement comes on the heels of the brand revealing that it intends to open ten delivery-only kitchens to meet the growing demand of guests, and ‘delivery-focused’ shift in the marketplace especially in the wake of COVID-19. The first five ghost kitchens are set to open in Chicago.



The MCCS Hampton Roads at Camp Elmore location is the brand’s second high engagement linear model where guests can choose fresh prepared ingredients to build their unique creations. Guest start by choosing a wrap, salad or bowl, then progress down the line choosing their base, protein, fresh toppings and finish the meal with an MMG signature dressing. Healthier for you sides including cucumber salad, pasta salad, steamed broccoli and more are available to complete the meal. The options, and flavor profiles are virtually endless. Also available and new to this model, are ‘MMG Faves’; an offering of top selling builds that you would find at traditional Muscle Maker Grill locations. Guests can experience all of the flavor without the guilt, and can enjoy their meal as quickly as they can build it. The brand’s full meal plan menu is also available at this location and can be purchased in store or online in packs of five, ten, fifteen or twenty healthy meals.



“We are proud to open at Camp Elmore, representing our sixth military restaurant location and an important component of our future growth. We are also excited about the progress we are seeing in advancing our non-traditional growth strategy, starting with five ghost kitchens in Chicago,” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Military bases are attractive locations for the brand, providing healthier fuel for those living active lifestyles. Our mission is to provide a wide selection of healthier alternatives to traditional dishes. We look forward to serving the Camp Elmore community.”



Muscle Maker Grill of Camp Elmore will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00AM – 9:00PM and Sunday from 10:00AM – 8:00PM. Convenient take-out, delivery, phone-in and online orders are available. Muscle Maker Grill also offers catering for any occasion. Guests may reach the restaurant directly by calling (757) 707-0053 or by ordering online, www.ordermmg.com.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

