MUSCLE MAKER, INC.

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.

(GRIL)
Muscle Maker Grill Begins Construction on Third and Fourth Delivery-Only Ghost Kitchens in Chicago

06/11/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Fast-Casual Brand Kicks Off Construction at Two Additional Ghost Kitchens in Downtown Chicago

Burleson, Texas, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has begun the construction phase at its third and fourth delivery-only ghost kitchens to open in the downtown Chicago market. The first two locations, which are now in the hiring and training phase are set to open in the coming weeks. The final kitchen out of the five Chicago locations is anticipated to open later this summer. The kitchens will feature menu items from both MMG Brands, Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe’s. Individually packaged MMG meal plans will also be sold from all of the ghost kitchens. The Company announced its partnership and a ten-location deal with the major industry leading ghost kitchen provider in February and has recently hired a Vice President of Real Estate and Non-Traditional Development to execute against its non-traditional growth plans.

COVID-19 has caused the restaurant industry to spotlight delivery alternatives such as contactless delivery and delivery-only ghost kitchens. The Company plans to increase its delivery-only ghost kitchen footprint in key major metropolitan markets as part of its non-traditional growth strategy. Low cost of entry, reduced overhead and waste, and quick buildouts are key factors in Muscle Maker’s strategy to grow this segment.

Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “We’re thrilled to announce that we have broken ground at the third and fourth dual-branded delivery-only ghost kitchen sites. We’re looking forward to launching in the downtown Chicago market and fulfilling the growing delivery demand; especially since people are expected to continue practicing social distancing due to COVID-19. The first four locations are expected to open within a few weeks of one another providing jobs and healthier alternatives to Chicago area residents. In addition to the ghost kitchens, we’re opening four dual-branded Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe’s restaurants at the Northern Virginia Community College this summer which also supports our long-term non-traditional growth strategy.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Muscle Maker Grill Marketing
marketing@musclemakergrill.com

Investor Relations:
IR@musclemakergrill.com




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
