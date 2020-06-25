Muscle Maker Grill Pilots Expanded Burger Menu & New Concept Name - MMG Burger Bar 

Log in
06/25/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Fast-Casual Brand Launches MMG Burger Bar in Lynchburg, VA

Burleson, TX, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it will pilot a new concept name and expanded burger focused menu in Lynchburg, VA. The new name, MMG Burger Bar, formerly a traditional Muscle Maker Grill, will reopen in early July and feature more decadent burger options; the “cheat day” twist to its current guilt free burger bar menu. Guests can still choose from the nutritionally packed protein options that include: grass-fed beef, all natural chicken breast, turkey or a plant-based Impossible burger, but now have a new option – the hand-crafted sirloin burger. The enhanced “cheat day” burger menu is available in five builds: MMG Fave, Avo Smash Club, Shroom & Swiss, El Diablo and the Hangover Burger. The new lineup of “cheat day” burgers are served on a brioche bun instead of MMG’s traditional whole wheat bun and have more topping options such as chipotle mayo, hickory smoked bacon and MMG’s in-house hand-crafted avocado smash made with queso fresco. All burgers are served with a side of crinkle-cut sweet potato fries or the newly added regular potato fries. Guests can upgrade to Loaded MMG Fries if they want melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos and dipping sauce.

Hand-Crafted Burgers

MMG Fave – Sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, zero-carb signature sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
Avo Smash Club – MMG’s in-house hand-crafted avocado smash, sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
Shroom & Swiss – Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, mayo and lettuce on a brioche bun
El Diablo – Pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, Cajun seasoning, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
The Hangover – Sharp cheddar cheese, fried egg, hickory smoked bacon and mayo on a brioche bun

“The hand-crafted burger bar menu is the “cheat day” answer to our traditional, healthier for you burger bar menu, and we can’t wait for guests to try it” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer for Muscle Maker Grill. “You want a heathier burger? We’ve got you covered! However, if it’s your “cheat day” and you want something a little more indulgent, we have a burger for you too! Now more than ever, guests want a one-stop shop dining option and we feel like we’ve accomplished just that by expanding our offerings. The Lynchburg MMG Burger Bar is a great location to introduce our loyal guests to our new concept name and expanded burger lineup! The Company is continuing its focus on its non-traditional growth strategy which includes delivery-only ghost kitchens, universities and military bases, all which could accommodate the new Burger Bar model.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

###

Contact:
Muscle Maker Grill Marketing
marketing@musclemakergrill.com

Investor Relations:
IR@musclemakergrill.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
