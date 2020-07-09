Muscle Maker Grill Signs Lease to Expand at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Healthier for you brand to open at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Burleson, TX, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has signed a lease to open a Muscle Maker Grill in the Medical Sciences Building II (MSB II) at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) this fall, its fifth company-owned university location. The new Muscle Maker Grill will be located in the food court of the Medical Sciences Building and will offer its traditional “healthier for you” menu featuring grass-fed steak, all-natural chicken, lean turkey, plant-based entrees, superfoods, smoothies and shakes, meal plans and catering services. The brand will also offer individually packaged boxed lunches that include a wrap or salad, a side and a beverage that can be distributed in a group setting with minimal contact to accommodate social distancing practices. Muscle Maker is also exploring grab-n-go options to service the Texas Tech community. This announcement comes after the recent news that the brand will open four locations at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) for the fall 2020 semester. The brand continues to look for non-traditional opportunities where it can leverage its unique menu offerings to bring healthier food options to a wide audience.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is comprised of three separate but interrelated schools — the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences—and soon the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine. The MSB II, an $83 million five story addition broke ground in spring of 2017 and is expected to open this summer.

The MSB II food court tenants were chosen by a panel of faculty and students in 2019.

“The Medical Sciences Building II is an impressive addition to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus and we’re honored to have been selected to be a part of the new development” Michael Roper, Muscle Maker Grill’s Chief Executive Officer said in a recent statement. “We know the students, residents and faculty have busy lifestyles and that our healthier for you options will be an excellent addition to the university. We look forward to adding another university location to our growing non-traditional portfolio!”

