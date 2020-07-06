Log in
AUDIO: Musgrave Minerals Ltd MD Rob Waugh Talks about the Recent Gold Discovery in Western Australia

07/06/2020 | 12:45am EDT
Podcast with MD Rob Waugh

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer with advanced gold and copper projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia and also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.

Today Musgrave has announced some very significant results from drilling at the "Break Of Day" deposit in Western Australia with one significant intersection of 85 m grading at one third of an ounce. I will say that again, 85 metres at one third of an ounce of Gold. That is a football field of Gold. Anyone watching the progress of Musgrave recently must be very excited about that.

To listen to the podcast, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101401/mgv



About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.



Source:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Rob Waugh
Managing Director
Musgrave Minerals Limited
+61 8 9324 1061

Luke Forrestal
Associate Director
Media and Capital Partners
+61 411 479 144

© ABN Newswire 2020
