Musgrave Minerals : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
18,587,361
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Yes
8.07 cents per share
Shares issued pursuant to a share placement to Evolution Mining Limited as announced to ASX on 17 September 2019
Yes
16 November 2018
18,587,361
Nil
Nil
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil
Not applicable
6h
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A
Not applicable
for non-cash consideration, state date on
which valuation of consideration was
released to ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining issue
Refer to Annexure 1
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -
complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX
Market Announcements
+Issue dates
7
9 October 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the
definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue
date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
405,369,427 Fully paid ordinary shares
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
