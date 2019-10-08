Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Musgrave Minerals Limited    MGV   AU000000MGV1

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

(MGV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/07
0.074 AUD   -5.13%
09:51pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
09:51pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Appendix 3B – relodged
PU
09:51pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Musgrave Minerals : Appendix 3B – relodged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

9 October 2019

ASX: MGV

Appendix 3B - relodged

The attached Appendix 3B is relodged to correct the principal terms of the securities which are subject to a 12 month voluntary restriction period (refer Part 1 - Item 3).

Trish Farr

Company Secretary

Musgrave Minerals Limited.

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.auEmail: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ABN: 12 143 890 671

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

ABN

12 143 890 671

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  • Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
    expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
    and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

18,587,361

Shares subject to a voluntary restriction period being 12 months from the date of issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Yes

8.07 cents per share

Shares issued pursuant to a share placement to Evolution Mining Limited as announced to ASX on 17 September 2019

Yes

16 November 2018

18,587,361

Nil

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

Not applicable

6h

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A

Not applicable

for non-cash consideration, state date on

which valuation of consideration was

released to ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining issue

Refer to Annexure 1

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -

complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

+Issue dates

7

9 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the

definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue

date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

405,369,427 Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX
    (including the
    +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class

500,000 Unlisted $0.045 options expiring 22/04/2021

2,550,000 Unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019

800,000 Unlisted $0.195 options expiring 03/11/2021

5,500,000 Unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

10,450,000 Unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021

Not applicable

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to N/A fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has N/A security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or N/A renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 01:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
09:51pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Appendix 3B – relodged
PU
09:51pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Appendix 3B
PU
09:51pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
09/25MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Further high-grade gold intersected at Lena below existing r..
AQ
09/19MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/19MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
09/18EVOLUTION MINING : EVN - Continued Execution of Exploration Strategy
AQ
09/18MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Evolution signs $18M JV with Musgrave
AQ
09/03MUSGRAVE MINERALS : High-Grade Gold Extension at Break of Day, Cue Project
AQ
09/02MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD (ASX : MGV) High-Grade Gold Intersected at Lena and Mainla..
AQ
More news
Chart MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Musgrave Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Waugh Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Amanda Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
John Morgan Edwin Percival Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Anne Farr Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED-19.57%20
BHP GROUP3.13%114 158
RIO TINTO PLC8.70%84 390
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.87%31 009
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.94%17 867
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-29.30%8 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group