Musgrave Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Musgrave Minerals Limited
ABN 12 143 890 671

Name of Director Graham Ascough
Date of last notice 23 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect
Nature of indirect interest Mr Graham Leslie Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough
(including registered holder)

Date of change 3 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to 1,091,172 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
change 750,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019
750,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020
1,500,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021
Class Unlisted Options
Number acquired Nil
Number disposed Expiry 750,000 unlisted $0.1671 options
Value/Consideration Nil

No. of securities held after change 1,091,172 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
750,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020
1,500,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021
Nature of change Expiry of unlisted options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Name of Director Robert Waugh
Date of last notice 17 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect
Nature of indirect interest Mr Robert Scott Waugh + Mrs Sara Ruth Waugh <> Family A/C>
(including registered holder)

Date of change 3 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to change 1,717,172 fully paid ordinary shares
800,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019
800,000 unlisted $0.1950 options expiring 03/11/2021
1,500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020
3,000,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021
Class Unlisted options
Number acquired Nil
Number disposed Expiry 800,000 unlisted $0.1671 options
Value/Consideration Nil

No. of securities held after change 1,717,172 fully paid ordinary shares
800,000 unlisted $0.1950 options expiring 03/11/2021
1,500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020
3,000,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021
Nature of change Expiry of unlisted options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Name of Director Kelly Ross
Date of last notice 23 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)

Date of change 3 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to change 181,492 fully paid ordinary shares
500,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019
500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020
1,000,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021
Class Unlisted Options
Number acquired Nil
Number disposed Expiry 500,000 unlisted $0.1671 options
Value/Consideration Nil

