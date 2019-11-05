Log in
Musgrave Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

11/05/2019 | 11:45pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity Musgrave Minerals Limited

ABN

12 143 890 671

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graham Ascough

Date of last notice

23 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Graham Leslie Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to

1,091,172 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

change

750,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019

750,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

1,500,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Expiry 750,000 unlisted $0.1671 options

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1,091,172 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

750,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

1,500,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021

Nature of change

Expiry of unlisted options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

0.1275Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity Musgrave Minerals Limited

ABN

12 143 890 671

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Waugh

Date of last notice

17 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Robert Scott Waugh + Mrs Sara Ruth Waugh <>

(including registered holder)

Family A/C>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1,717,172 fully paid ordinary shares

800,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019

800,000 unlisted $0.1950 options expiring 03/11/2021

1,500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

3,000,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021

Class

Unlisted options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Expiry 800,000 unlisted $0.1671 options

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1,717,172 fully paid ordinary shares

800,000 unlisted $0.1950 options expiring 03/11/2021

1,500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

3,000,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021

Nature of change

Expiry of unlisted options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity Musgrave Minerals Limited

ABN

12 143 890 671

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kelly Ross

Date of last notice

23 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

181,492 fully paid ordinary shares

500,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019

500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

1,000,000 unlisted $0.1275 options expiring 16/11/2021

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Expiry 500,000 unlisted $0.1671 options

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:44:00 UTC
