Musgrave Minerals : Cleansing Statement

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

Cleansing Statement

10/08/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

9 October 2019

ASX: MGV

Cleansing Statement

Further to the Appendix 3B released earlier today, Musgrave Minerals Ltd ("Company") has issued 18,587,361 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").

Secondary Trading Notice Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act").

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, a sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

  1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and
  3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
    2. that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the relevant Shares.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Trish Farr

Company Secretary.

5 OrdStreet, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.au Email: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ACN: 143 890 671

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 01:50:08 UTC
