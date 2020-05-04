Musgrave Minerals : Drilling resumes at Starlight

ASX RELEASE 5 May 2020

ASX: MGV

Drilling resumes at Starlight

RC drilling has resumed at Starlight, Break of Day to further test the strike and depth extent of the high-grade gold mineralisation

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX: MGV) ("Musgrave" or "the Company") is pleased to report that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has recommenced at the new high-grade Starlight gold discovery at Break of Day on the Company's flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia's Murchison district (Figure 1). The drilling is focussed on drill testing the strike and depth extent of the Starlight link-lode at Break of Day.

On completion of this RC program at Starlight, a diamond drilling program will commence to further test the Starlight mineralisation at depth.

Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said "The Company is very active on the Cue Project and will continue to drill to define the extents of the high-gradeStarlight lode. This drilling together with the diamond drilling to follow will lead to a resource update late in Q3 2020. We look forward to reporting the new drill results as they come to hand."

Musgrave hold 100% of the Break of Day area. The RC drill program at Starlight, Break of Day (Figure 1) will consist of approximately 20 holes for 4,000m. The first assays from this drilling are expected in early June 2020.

Figure 1: Prospect location plan

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.au Email: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ACN: 143 890 671