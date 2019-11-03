Musgrave Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

ASX RELEASE 4 November 2019

ASX: MGV

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Musgrave Minerals Limited ("the Company") advises that the number of options on issue has reduced by 2,500,000 as a result of the expiration of unlisted options issued to Directors.

Details of the expired Director options are as follows:

Number of options Number of Holders Exercise Price Expiry 2,500,000 4 $0.1671 3 November 2019

As at 4 November 2019 the Company has 17,250,000 unlisted options on issue.

For further information, please contact the Company.

Trish Farr

Company Secretary

Musgrave Minerals Limited.

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.auEmail: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ABN: 12 143 890 671