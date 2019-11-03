Musgrave Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

|
ASX RELEASE
|
4 November 2019
ASX: MGV
Expiry of Unlisted Options
Musgrave Minerals Limited ("the Company") advises that the number of options on issue has reduced by 2,500,000 as a result of the expiration of unlisted options issued to Directors.
Details of the expired Director options are as follows:
|
Number of options
|
Number of Holders
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry
|
2,500,000
|
4
|
$0.1671
|
3 November 2019
As at 4 November 2019 the Company has 17,250,000 unlisted options on issue.
