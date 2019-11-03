Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Musgrave Minerals Limited    MGV   AU000000MGV1

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

(MGV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Musgrave Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 08:18pm EST

ASX RELEASE

4 November 2019

ASX: MGV

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Musgrave Minerals Limited ("the Company") advises that the number of options on issue has reduced by 2,500,000 as a result of the expiration of unlisted options issued to Directors.

Details of the expired Director options are as follows:

Number of options

Number of Holders

Exercise Price

Expiry

2,500,000

4

$0.1671

3 November 2019

As at 4 November 2019 the Company has 17,250,000 unlisted options on issue.

For further information, please contact the Company.

Trish Farr

Company Secretary

Musgrave Minerals Limited.

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.auEmail: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ABN: 12 143 890 671

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 01:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
10/17MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/14MUSGRAVE MINERALS : CYM - High Grade Copper at the Cue Copper Project
AQ
10/10MUSGRAVE MINERALS : High-grade gold at Break of Day and Mainland rock chip sampl..
AQ
10/08MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
10/08MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Appendix 3B – relodged
PU
10/08MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Appendix 3B
PU
09/25MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Further high-grade gold intersected at Lena below existing r..
AQ
09/19MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/19MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
09/18EVOLUTION MINING : EVN - Continued Execution of Exploration Strategy
AQ
More news
Chart MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Musgrave Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Waugh Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Amanda Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
John Morgan Edwin Percival Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Anne Farr Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED-15.22%21
BHP GROUP5.02%118 388
RIO TINTO PLC11.74%90 578
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.92%32 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.30%20 760
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-29.16%8 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group