Musgrave Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

10/17/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

M u s g r a v e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d A B N 1 2 1 4 3 8 9 0 6 7 1

N O T I C E O F A N N U A L E X P L A N A T O R Y

P R O X Y

G E N E R A L M E E T I N G S T A T E M E N T

F O R M

Date of Meeting

21 November 2019

Time of Meeting

10.00am (WST)

Place of Meeting

The Kings Park Room

Level 1, Quest West Perth

54 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

YOUR ANNUAL REPORT IS AVAILABLE ONLINE, SIMPLY VISIT:

http://www.musgraveminerals.com.au

Please read this Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement carefully.

If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting please complete and return the enclosed

Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Musgrave Minerals Limited will be held at The Kings Park Room, Level 1, Quest West Perth, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday 21 November 2019 at 10.00am (WST), for the purpose of transacting the business referred to in this Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice").

The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form form part of this Notice of Meeting. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Statement are defined in Schedule 1 of the Explanatory Statement.

Shareholders are urged to vote by attending the Meeting in person or by returning a completed Proxy Form. Instructions on how to complete a Proxy Form are set out in the Explanatory Statement.

Proxy Forms must be received by no later than 10.00am (WST) on 19 November 2019.

AGENDA

ANNUAL REPORT

To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

RESOLUTION 1 - REMUNERATION REPORT (NON-BINDING)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Shareholders adopt the Remuneration Report set out in the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019."

Voting Exclusion: In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote must not be cast on this Resolution (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report or a Closely Related Party of such a member.

However, a person described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

  1. the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or
  2. the voter is the chair of the meeting and the appointment of the chair as proxy:
    1. does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and
    2. expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company.

RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - GRAHAM ASCOUGH

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Graham Ascough, being a Director of the Company who retires in accordance with rule 6.1 of the Company's Constitution, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 18,587,361 fully paid ordinary shares to Evolution Mining Limited as announced to ASX on 9 October 2019 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion:

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT FACILITY

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (at the time of the issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2, for the purpose and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities), or any associates of those persons.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

  1. it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the Chairman as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

RESOLUTION 5 - APPROVAL OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION PLAN

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution with or without amendment as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2, Exception 9 and for all other purposes, Shareholders of the Company approve the Musgrave Minerals Employee Share Option Plan and the issue of securities pursuant to that plan on the terms and conditions summarized in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion:

The Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution by any Director, except a Director who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company, or any associates of those Directors. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Voting Prohibition Statement:

A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:

  1. the proxy is either:
    1. a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Director of the Company; or
    2. a Closely Related Party of such a member; and
  3. the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if:
  4. the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting; and
  5. the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company.

RESOLUTION 6 -APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution with or without amendment as a special resolution:

"That, pursuant to section 327B of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd as auditor of the Company effective from the conclusion of the Meeting."

RESOLUTION 7 - ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO DIRECTOR - MR ROBERT WAUGH

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Directors to issue to Mr Robert Waugh or his nominee, up to 3,000,000 Director Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion:

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Robert Waugh (and his nominee) or any associates of Robert Waugh. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Restriction on proxy voting by Restricted Voters: In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:

  1. the proxy is either:
    1. a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Director of the Company; or
    2. a Closely Related Party of such a member; and
  3. the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if:
  4. the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting; and
  5. the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company.

Where the Chair is the related party the subject of the Resolution or is an associate of the related party, the Chair cannot cast undirected proxies in respect of the Resolution.

RESOLUTION 8 - AMENDMENT TO THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That with effect from the close of the Meeting and in accordance with section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Company's Constitution be modified by making the amendments described in the Explanatory Statement."

Other Business

To transact any other business which may be properly brought before the meeting in accordance with the Company's Constitution and the Corporations Act.

By Order of the Board.

PATRICIA FARR

Company Secretary

14 October 2019

