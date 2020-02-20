Musgrave Minerals : RIU Explorers Conference – Exploration Update
0
02/20/2020 | 12:47am EST
RIU EXPLORERS CONFERENCE
20 FEBRUARY 2020
ASX : MGV
EXPLORATION UPDATE
Rob Waugh
Managing Director
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation has been prepared by Musgrave Minerals Ltd (MGV). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. Certain information in this document has been derived from third parties and though Musgrave Minerals has no reason to believe that it is not accurate, reliable or complete, it has not been independently audited or verified by MGV.
This presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained.
This is for information purposes only. Neither this nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of MGV shares in any jurisdiction. This does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.
To the fullest extent permitted by law, MGV, its officers, employees, related bodies corporate, agents and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.
Any forward-looking statements included in this document involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and may be unknown to, MGV. In particular, they speak only as of the date of this document, they assume the success of MGV's strategies, and they are subject to significant regulatory, business, competitive and economic uncertainties and risks. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based. Recipients of this document are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Authorised for release by the Managing Director, Mr Robert Waugh.
For Further information: Robert Waugh
T - + 61 8 9321 1061
E - info@musgraveminerals.com.au
W - www.musgraveminerals.com.au
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
2
TARGETING MAJOR HIGH-GRADE SYSTEM AND NEAR TERM PRODUCTION
Cue Project:>613koz JORC resources and growing
Big system >28km of shear zone
New Earn-in JV with Evolution on Lake Austin
$18M funding for lake exploration
Existing Break of Day & Lena resources and Mainland area retained 100% by MGV
High grades:
45m @ 11.8g/t Au & 11m @ 54g/t Au (Break of Day)
6m @ 31.1g/t Au (Lena)
Six third-party mills nearby with capacity for high- grade feed
Lake Austin North (EVN JV)
52m @ 3.8g/t Au (Lake Austin North)
Analogous setting to Great Fingall
(~2Moz Au @ 10g/t), 30km to North
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
3
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
ASX Code
MGV
Shares on Issue
405M
Share Price (17 Feb 2020)
$0.10
Cash on Hand (30 Dec 2019)
~$4.1M
Securities Held (LEG, CYM)
~$1.9M
Debt
Nil
Market Capitalisation (@10c)
~$40M
Enterprise Value
~$34M
Liquidity (60 day volume)
1.0M shares/day
Top Shareholders
Current Holding
Westgold Resources Ltd (WGX)
16.0%
Westminex Group
6.3%
HSBC Nominees
4.8%
Jetosea Pty Ltd
4.6%
Evolution Mining Ltd (EVN)
4.6%
Riggy and Boo Pty Ltd
3.5%
Valuation underpinned by existing JORC resource
Re-ratepossible as drilling continues and resources grow
Active explorer: >85% of dollars in ground
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
4
EVOLUTION EARN-IN JV:
$18M LAKE EXPLORATION FUNDING
JV agreement reinforces confidence in project's upside gold potential
EVN to fund $18M over 5 years to earn 75%
Minimum spend of $4M within the first 2 years (& $2M in first 7 months)
MGV to manage during the initial earn-in period
Brings in EVN technical expertise
>14km of unexplored shear zone beneath lake cover at variable depths (40m to 120m)
Additional funding
EVN subscribed for $1.5M of shares at $0.08/share
MGV to retain 100% of all known gold resources and approximately 11km of the prospective shear zone (including all near surface - non covered zones).
EVN JV funded drilling has commenced at Lake Austin North
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
5
BREAK OF DAY & LENA GOLD DEPOSITS
Break of Day JORC Resource:
868kt @7.2g/t Au for 199koz Au (Indicated and Inferred)
>800m of combined strike of high- grade shoots
Resource drilling only to ~250m
Amenable to open pit and underground mining
Open down plunge and along strike
New 'link-lode' opportunity
Possible resource upgrade Q2 2020
Lena JORC Resource:
4,305Kt @ 2.3g/t Au for 325koz Au (Indicated and Inferred)
Near surface gold in multiple lodes over 1.5km strike
Resource calculated to 430m
130m
Break of Day
• 11m@ 54.0g/t Au
• 13m @ 8.8g/t Au
• 5m @ 53.5g/t Au
• 4m @ 28.5g/t Au
• 45m @ 11.8g/t Au
• 4m @ 15.6g/t Au
250m
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
6
BREAK OF DAY - UPSIDE
Break of Day: High-grade gold
868kt @7.2g/t Au for 199koz Au (Indicated and Inferred)
Resource drilling only to ~250m vertical depth
Significant potential down dip
Open north, south and down plunge
New extensions along strike
• 75m south
- 3m
@ 13.9g/t Au
• 110m north
- 1m
@ 8.0g/t Au
New 'link-lode' - 45m @ 11.8g/t Au
Opens search space and creates opportunity to grow resource
Drilling Feb 2020 - Assays awaited
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
7
LENA GROWTH POTENTIAL
Resource update - Feb 2020 (4,305Kt @ 2.3g/t Au for 325koz Au )
112% increase in gold ounces
28% increase in gold grade
Deposit remains open at depth
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
8
EXCELLENT INFRASTRUCTURE = MULTIPLE DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS
Surrounded by significant gold producers (Westgold, Ramelius)
Westgold & Ramelius mills - only 40km away
High-gradeore can be trucked a long distance as supplemental feed
e.g. RMS trucking ore 300km @ ~6.5g/t Au from Vivien
Strategic and Corporate Appeal
Opportunity for low-capex potential processing options:
Stand-alone,Profit Sharing, Toll Treatment, Ore Sale
Resource growth -Break of Day and exploration upside potential - new discoveries (Mainland & Lake Austin)
EVN JV to fund lake exploration
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
9
EXCEPTIONAL GRAVITY GOLD RECOVERY BREAK OF DAY & LENA
Gold tail
Quartz
Excellent gold recoveries achieved from metallurgical test work at Break of Day and Lena:
Total 96-97% recoverable gold from conventional gravity and cyanide leach processing
Very high gravity recoveries (73-84%) - fresh rock
Very high in comparison to typical Yilgarn gold ores
34%-55%gravity recovery from oxide and transitional material at Lena
Suggests low reagent use and reduced processing costs
No deleterious elements
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
10
MAINLAND AREA - LONG ALLUVIAL GOLD HISTORY
High prospectivity to discover new high-grade gold deposits
Limited basement exploration
Adds additional 4km of prospective strike
Long history of significant alluvial gold mining
Held by alluvial prospectors for majority of last 100 years
New High-grade hits & new drilling underway -- assays awaited
Note: These gold nuggets are not the property of MGV
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
11
MAINLAND - HIGH-GRADE GOLD DRILL RESULTS
Consols high-grade drill results
• 3m @ 38.2g/t Au, incl
• 1m @ 102.5g/t Au
• 2m @ 55.4g/t Au, incl
• 1m @ 108.3g/t Au
• 3m @ 5.4g/t Au
MGV Option to acquire 100% basement gold rights
Limited basement exploration
Potential new high-grade gold discovery at Consols
Drilling Feb 2020 - assays awaited
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
12
GOLD TARGETS - LAKE AUSTIN (EVN JV)
EVN JV - to spend $18M in 5yrs to earn 75%
Minimum $4M in first 2yrs
If entire $18M not spent MGV retains 100%
High priority gold targets under variable thickness dune and lake cover
Basement gold intercepts include:
A-Zone,Lake Austin North
36m @ 3.6g/t Au from 111m, Including;
20m @ 6.1g/t Au(18MORC039)
52m @ 3.8g/t Au from 198m, Including;
29m @ 5.1g/t Au(18MORC057)
45m @ 3.3g/t Au from 70m (18MODD008)
Multiple new basement targets
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
13
LAKE AUSTIN NORTH (EVN JV)
EVN funding exploration
Large regional aircore gold anomalies under transported lake cover
A-Zone:~3.5km in strike and 100-300m wide
Large primary gold system in basement (only 500m of strike tested to date ~14%)
A-Zoneintercepts include:
242m @ 1.0g/t Au (18MODD008), incl.
45m @ 3.3g/t Au
84m @ 1.7g/t Au (18MORC039), incl.
36m @ 3.6g/t Au, incl. 20m @ 6.1g/t Au
94m @ 2.2g/t Au to EOH (18MORC057), incl.
52m @ 3.8g/t Au, incl. 29m @ 5.1g/t Au
Excellent geological position on tonalite-mafic contact
Total Mineral Resources >613koz Au - with potential to grow
High-gradegold
New exploration earn-in and exploration joint venture with Evolution
Large exploration upside - big system targets
Activity and news flow:
New Mainland & Break of Day drill assays
EVN JV - currently drilling
Well funded & strong AUD$ gold price environment
High grade gold + Infrastructure + Excellent met work
Granted Mining Lease + Exploration upside = Right ingredients for potentially highly profitable gold development
M & A in Aussie gold sector increasing
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
17
GOLD RESOURCES
JORC Mineral Resources (Indicated and Inferred)
Tonnes
Au
Southern Area*
(000's)
(g/t)
Oz Au
Break of Day
868t
7.2
199,000
Lena
4,305
2.3
325,000
Leviticus
42
6.0
8,000
Numbers
278
2.4
22,000
Total
5,493
3.1
554,000
Tonnes
Au
Northern Area *
(000's)
(g/t)
Oz Au
Hollandaire + Rapier South
689
1.6
35,000
Jasper Queen + Gilt Edge
271
2.8
24,000
Gold focus
Total
960
2.0
59,000
Total Cue Project
6,453
3.0
613,000
Copper and gold Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves reported by Musgrave Minerals Ltd (MGV) in ASX announcements dated 17 February 2020, and 14 July 2017and Silver Lake Resources Limited (SLR) in its ASX Announcement "Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update", 26 August 2016. CP statements on Slide 21.
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
18
COPPER RESOURCES
Option agreement with Cyprium
(see MGV ASX release dated 19 Feb 2019)
Copper resources at Hollandaire
Hollandaire Copper *
Tonnes
% Cu
t Cu
Mineral Resource
2.0 Mt
1.9%
38,800
Ore Reserve
0.4 Mt
3.3%
14,700
Opportunity to discover new copper-zinc
resources:
Cyprium option - Base metal focus
Mt Eelya:
8m @ 1.6% Cu, 0.8g/t Au, 4.5g/t Ag
4m @ 8.1% Zn, 1.5% Cu, 0.6g/t Au
Colonel:
6m @ 1.0% Cu, 1.7g/t Au, 11g/t Ag
Copper and gold Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves reported by Silver Lake Resources Limited (SLR) in its ASX Announcement "Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update", 26 August 2016. CP statements on slide 21.
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
19
JORC RESOURCES AND RESERVES
Gold Mineral Resources
1 July 2018
Indicated Resources
Inferred Resources
Total Resources
Tonnes
Au Grade
Total oz.
Tonnes
Au Grade
Total oz.
Tonnes
Au Grade
Total oz.
Deposit
'000s
g/t
Au '000s
'000s
g/t
Au'000s
'000s
g/t
Au '000s
Southern Area
Break of Day
445
7.7
111
423
6.5
89
868
7.2
199
Lena
2,253
1.7
121
2,053
3.1
204
4,305
2.3
325
Leviticus
42
6.0
8
42
6.00
8
Numbers
278
2.5
22
278
2.46
22
Total
2,697
2.7
232
2,796
3.6
323
5,493
3.1
554
Eelya
Hollandaire
473
1.4
21
45
1.1
2
518
1.35
22
Rapier South
171
2.2
12
171
2.15
12
Total Eelya
473
1.4
21
216
1.9
13
689
1.55
34
Tuckabianna
Jasper Queen
175
2.6
15
175
2.6
15
Gilt Edge
96
3.1
9
96
3.1
9
Total Project
3,170
2.5
253
3,282
3.4
360
6,453
3.0
613
Copper Mineral Resources
1 July 2018
Indicated Resources
Inferred Resources
Total Resources
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Total Tonnes
Tonnes
Cu Grade,
Total Tonnes
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Total Tonnes
Deposit
'000s
%
Cu '000s
'000s
%
Cu '000s
'000s
%
Cu '000s
Hollandaire
Copper
1,891
2.0
38
122
1.4
2
2,013
2.0
40
Silver Mineral Resources
1 July 2018
Indicated Resources
Inferred Resources
Total Resources
Tonnes
Ag Grade,
Total oz.
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Total oz.
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Total oz.
Deposit
'000s
g/t
Ag '000s
'000s
g/t
Ag '000s
'000s
g/t
Ag '000s
Hollandaire
Silver
1,925
6.3
390
728
4.7
110
2653
5.9
500
Copper Ore Reserves
1 July 2018
Proven Reserves
Probable Reserves
Total Reserves
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Total Tonnes
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Total Tonnes
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Total Tonnes
Deposit
'000s
%
Cu '000s
'000s
%
Cu '000s
'000s
%
Cu '000s
Hollandaire
Copper
442
3.3
15
442
3.3
15
Silver Ore Reserves
1 July 2018
Proven Reserves
Probable Reserves
Total Reserves
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Total oz.
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Total oz.
Tonnes
Ag Grade
Total oz.
Deposit
'000s
g/t
Ag '000s
'000s
g/t
Ag '000s
'000s
g/t
Ag '000s
Hollandaire
Silver
574
8.2
151
574
8.2
151
Notes to Tables: Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components.
The Break of Day and Lena Mineral Resources are produced in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australian Code of Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). The remaining Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve estimates were first prepared and disclosed in accordance with the 2004 Edition of the Australian Code of Reporting of Mineral
Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2004) and have not been updated since to comply with JORC 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported.
For further details refer to Musgrave Minerals Ltd (MGV) ASX announcements 17 February 2020 and 14 July 2017 and Silver Lake Resources Limited (SLR) in its ASX Announcement "Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update", 26 August 2016.
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
20
COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves
The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Lena is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Break of Day is based on information compiled by Mr Aaron Meakin. Mr Meakin is a full-time employee of CSA Global Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Meakin has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Meakin consents to the disclosure of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to the Hollandaire, Rapier South, Jasper Queen, Gilt edge, Leviticus and Numbers Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimates is extracted from the report created by Silver Lake Resources Limited entitled "Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update", 26 August 2016 and is available to view on Silver lake's website (www.silverlakeresources.com.au) and the ASX (www.asx.com.au). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Exploration Results
The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled and thoroughly reviewed by Mr Robert Waugh. Mr Waugh is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG). Mr Waugh is Managing Director of Musgrave Minerals Ltd. Mr Waugh has sufficient industry experience to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Waugh consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
ASX : MGV Musgrave Minerals Limited
February 2020
21
ADDITIONAL JORC INFORMATION
Further details relating to the information provided in this release can be found in the following Musgrave Minerals' ASX announcements:
17 February 2020,"Lena Resource Update"
30 January 2020, "Drilling resumes at Break of Day"
13 January 2020, "More high-grade gold intersected at Cue"
3 December 2019, "New high-grade'link-lode' intersected at Break of Day, Cue Project"
27 November 2019, " High-grade gold intersected in drilling at Mainland, Cue Project"
21 November 2019, "2019 AGM Presentation"
18 November 2019, "Drilling commences at Lake Austin North, Evolution JV, Cue Project"
30 October 2019, "Mainland drilling commences and more high-grade gold intersected at Lena, Cue Project"
24 October 2019, "Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report"
9 October 2019, "High-grade gold intersected at Break of Day and ultra-high-graderock-chip sample from Mainland, Cue Project"
24 September 2019, "Further high-grade gold intersected at Lena below the existing resource, Cue Project"
17 September 2019, "Musgrave and evolution sign an $18 million Earn-In JV and $1.5M placement to accelerate exploration at Cue"
3 September 2019, "High-Grade Gold Extension at Break of Day, Cue Project"
20 August 2019, "High-Grade Gold Intersected at Lena and Mainland, Cue Project"
30 July 2019, "Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report"
12 July 2019, "Opportunity to Extend Lena High-Grade Resource at Cue"
4 July 2019, "Drilling commences at newly acquired Mainland Prospect, Cue"
28 May 2019, "Scout Drilling Extends Gold Zone to >3km at Lake Austin North"
1 May 2019, "Drilling at A-Zone Continues to Deliver Thick, High-Grade Gold Intersections"
6 March 2019, "Musgrave Secures More Key Gold Tenure at Cue"
3 December 2018, "Diamond Drilling Confirms Significant Gold Discovery at Lake Austin North"
29 October 2018, "High-Grade Extended at Lake Austin North, Cue"
15 October 2018, "Annual Report"
31 August 2018, "First RC drill hole hits 42m @ 3.2g/t Au at Lake Austin North, Cue"
27 July 2018, "Lake Austin North target continues to deliver strong gold results, Cue Gold Project, WA"
15 June 2018, "High-Grade Gold Intersected at Lake Austin North, Cue Gold Project, WA"
18 May 2018, " New Drill Results Highlight Regional Discovery Potential at Cue Gold Project, WA"
16 August 2017, "Further Strong Gold Recoveries at Lena"
14 July 2017, "Resource Estimate Exceeds 350koz Au"
6 July 2017, "Excellent Gold Recoveries Achieved from Initial Metallurgical Test Work at Lena"
16 June 2017, "More Gold Intersected Near Surface at Lena"
6 June 2017, "High Grade Gold Intersected Near Surface at Lena"
24 May 2017, "High Gold Grades Continue at Break of Day and Lena"
20 April 2017, "Excellent High Grade Gold Hits at Break of Day and Lena"
18 April 2017, "More High Grade Gold Results at Lena"
3 April 2017, "Strong Gold Results Continue at Break of Day and Lena"
17 March 2017, "Drilling Extends High Grade Gold at Break of Day and Lena"
30 January 2017, "Diamond Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Break of Day and Extends High Grade Gold at Lena"
Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 05:46:09 UTC