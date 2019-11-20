Log in
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED    MGV   AU000000MGV1

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

(MGV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.069 AUD   -2.82%
07:46pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Terms of Director Options
PU
11/18MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Drilling commences at Lake Austin North, Evolution JV, Cue
AQ
11/05MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
PU
Musgrave Minerals : Terms of Director Options

11/20/2019 | 07:46pm EST

ASX RELEASE

21 November 2019

ASX: MGV

TERMS OF DIRECTOR OPTIONS

Musgrave Minerals Limited ("Company") confirms that shareholder approval will be sought at the Company's annual general meeting today for the grant of 3,000,000 Director Options to Mr Robert Waugh (or his nominee) as outlined in the Notice of Meeting dated 14 October 2019 as released to ASX on 18 October 2019.

The exercise price for the Director Options proposed to be issued to Mr Robert Waugh is $0.1045.

Full terms and conditions of the Director Options are disclosed in the Notice of Meeting. The Company will advise the outcome of the meeting in due course.

-ends-

Trish Farr

Company Secretary

Musgrave Minerals Limited.

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.auEmail: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ABN: 12 143 890 671

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
