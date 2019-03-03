Log in
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD

(MGV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/28
0.079 AUD   +5.33%
0.079 AUD   +5.33%
06:19pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Cue Development Options
PU
02/28MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Expiry of unlisted options
PU
02/19MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Earn-in Joint Venture to Advance Base Metal Exploration at Cue
AQ
Musgrave Minerals : Cue Development Options

03/03/2019 | 06:19pm EST

ASX RELEASE ASX: MGV

4 March 2019

Cue Development Options

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX: MGV) ("Musgrave" or "the Company") advises that the non-binding Term Sheet executed with Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) ("Westgold") in July 2018 over the existing gold resources at its Cue Project in Western Australia's Murchison district (see MGV ASX announcement 3 July 2018, "Musgrave to Progress Opportunity to Develop Cue Gold Resources with Westgold") has expired.

Westgold remains a major shareholder and Musgrave will continue to engage with Westgold on a mutually beneficial processing option for the existing resources. The Company will also explore the potential development of its existing gold resources with other gold producers in the region.

In the near term the primary focus for Musgrave is drilling of the exciting new Lake Austin North gold discovery at Cue and further unlocking the exploration potential on the salt lake to grow the resource inventory.

Enquiries:

Rob Waugh

Luke Forrestal

Managing Director

Senior Account Director

Musgrave Minerals Limited

Media and Capital Partners

+61 8 9324 1061

+61 411 479 144

About Musgrave Minerals

Musgrave Minerals Limited is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.

Follow us through our social media channels

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.au Email: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ACN: 143 890 671

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 23:18:07 UTC
