Musgrave Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

ASX RELEASE ASX: MGV
11 March 2019
Expiry of Unlisted Options
Musgrave Minerals Limited ("the Company") advises that the number of options on issue has reduced by 550,000 as a result of the expiration of unlisted options issued to an employee under the Company's Employee Share Option Plan.
Details of the expired employee share options are as follows:
Number of options Number of Holders Exercise Price 550,000 6 $0.12
Expiry 10 March 2019
As at 1 March 2019 the Company has 19,800,000 unlisted options on issue.
