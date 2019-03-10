Log in
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD

(MGV)
Musgrave Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

03/10/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

ASX RELEASE ASX: MGV

11 March 2019

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Musgrave Minerals Limited ("the Company") advises that the number of options on issue has reduced by 550,000 as a result of the expiration of unlisted options issued to an employee under the Company's Employee Share Option Plan.

Details of the expired employee share options are as follows:

Number of options Number of Holders Exercise Price 550,000 6 $0.12

Expiry 10 March 2019

As at 1 March 2019 the Company has 19,800,000 unlisted options on issue.

For further information, please contact the Company.

Trish Farr

Company Secretary Musgrave Minerals Limited.

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.au Email: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ABN: 12 143 890 671

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 01:19:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Waugh Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Amanda Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
John Morgan Edwin Percival Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Anne Farr Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD-22.83%0
BHP GROUP LTD7.74%123 922
BHP GROUP PLC4.58%123 922
RIO TINTO10.46%91 827
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.46%91 827
ANGLO AMERICAN13.69%36 525
