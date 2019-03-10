Musgrave Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

ASX RELEASE ASX: MGV

11 March 2019

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Musgrave Minerals Limited ("the Company") advises that the number of options on issue has reduced by 550,000 as a result of the expiration of unlisted options issued to an employee under the Company's Employee Share Option Plan.

Details of the expired employee share options are as follows:

Number of options Number of Holders Exercise Price 550,000 6 $0.12

Expiry 10 March 2019

As at 1 March 2019 the Company has 19,800,000 unlisted options on issue.

