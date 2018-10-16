Musgrave Minerals : More High-Grade Gold Intersected at Lake Austin North, Cue

ASX RELEASE ASX: MGV

16 October 2018

More High-Grade Gold Intersected at

Lake Austin North, Cue

• Latest RC drilling results from A Zone at Lake Austin North return high-grade gold intercepts within broader gold halo: o 30m @ 2.5g/t Au from 186m down hole and terminated in mineralisation (18MORC051) including;  6m @ 8.0g/t Au from 204m o 138m @ 0.4g/t Au from 102m down hole (18MORC052); including:  6m @ 3.4g/t Au from 132m

• Drill holes confirm new interpretation of a steep easterly dip for the high-grade shoot

• Assay results for a further three RC drill holes are awaited with diamond drilling expected to commence in late October

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX: MGV) ("Musgrave" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from further reverse circulation (RC) basement holes drilled into the A Zone at the Lake Austin North prospect, 3km north of the Break of Day gold deposit within the Company's flagship Cue Project in Western Australia's Murchison district (Figure 1).

Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said "These are another set of excellent results and support the new interpretation for the high-grade basement lode at A Zone. Diamond drilling is due to commence in approximately two weeks at Lake Austin North. Both A and C Zones are proving to have significant upside potential with high-grade shoots within broader mineralised zones, and we are yet to find the limits of the mineralisation."

A Zone

Drill hole 18MORC051 drilled 50m south of discovery hole 18MORC039 (36m @ 3.6g/t Au, including 20m @ 6.1g/t Au) intersected the high-grade mineralised zone approximately 150m below surface and returned a thick gold interval of 30m @ 2.5g/t Au from 186m down hole to end of hole including 6m @ 8.0g/t Au from 204m (6m composites). The hole terminated in mineralisation at the depth capacity of the drill rig. This high grade zone is open both up-dip, down dip and along strike to north and south. The hole also intersected an upper gold halo of 66m @ 0.26g/t Au from 72m down hole (Figure 3).

Drill hole 18MORC052 intersected a broad alteration zone within Archaean basement dipping steeply east 100m north of discovery hole 18MORC039 and returned 138m @ 0.4g/t Au from 102m down hole, including 6m @ 3.4g/t Au from 132m (6m composites). The gold mineralisation is below approximately 50m of transported cover. Assay results are shown in Table 1a.

Drill hole 18MORC053 drilled 200m north of 18MORC039, intersected the regolith gold halo (48m @ 0.31g/t Au from 96m down hole) but was collared too far west and failed to intersect the primary basement lode (Figure 2).

A Zone consists of a broad regolith gold halo extending up to 300m wide and covering a strike extent of over 700m. The gold mineralisation in fresh rock beneath the regolith halo is steeply east dipping and open to the north, south and down dip (Figure 3).

The A Zone mineralisation is proximal to a tonalite-mafic contact within a foliated zone with silica-sericite-biotite-albite-pyrite alteration and quartz veining.

To date 18 RC drill holes have been drilled at Lake Austin North for approximately 4,105m (Figure 2). Diamond drilling is due to commence in two weeks. This program will consist of a minimum of seven drill holes for approximately 1,500m and will take approximately eight weeks to complete. The assays for the reaming three RC holes are expected in approximately three weeks.

Figure 1: Location plan showing Lake Austin North Gold Target

Figure 2: Plan showing RC drill holes completed to date at Lake Austin North, the tonalite intrusive and regolith aircore gold contours of gold in hole represented as grams of gold x metre thickness of intercept

Figure 3: Cross section 6939150mN at A Zone, Lake Austin North showing current drilling - Note: Aircore drill holes are projected onto the east-west cross section (a cross-section is a vertical section perpendicular to the line of mineralisation)

ONGOING EXPLORATION

• Assay results for the three remaining RC drill holes at Lake Austin North are expected in approximately three weeks.

• A diamond rig is expected on site to commence drilling at Lake Austin North in late October.

• A regional gravity survey over new tenure at Cue has commenced to continue to define gold targets for drill testing.

• Musgrave is continuing development studies on the Break of Day and Lena gold deposits to evaluate options to optimise cash flow and maximise shareholder returns.

• Negotiations are continuing with Westgold regarding a mining and processing profit sharing arrangement over existing gold resources at Cue.

THE CUE PROJECT

The Cue Project ("the Project") is located in the Murchison district of Western Australia, with key tenure wholly owned by Musgrave Minerals (Figure 4). The Project consists of the Moyagee Gold and Hollandaire Copper Resources. The Company has defined a 20km long prospective gold corridor that hosts the Break of Day and Lena gold resources (Break of Day hosts 868kT @ 7.15g/t Au for 199koz Au and Lena 2,682kT @ 1.77g/t Au for 153koz Au (see MGV ASX announcement 15 October 2018, "Annual Report")).

The Company believes there is significant potential to extend existing mineralisation and discover new mineralisation within the Project area, as demonstrated by the recent drilling success at Break of Day, Lena and Lake Austin North.

Musgrave's intent is to develop a low-cost operation from the current resource base, capable of delivering strong financial returns for its shareholders. This may enable Musgrave to largely self-fund exploration at Lake Austin North and other high priority targets which suggest the presence of large gold systems. Specifically, Musgrave is exploring for systems of a size that have the potential to deliver a significant resource increase, and may in the future define a stand-alone operation.

Figure 4: Cue Project location plan and tenure

