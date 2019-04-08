Musgrave Minerals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form 0 04/08/2019 | 07:33pm EDT Send by mail :

M u s g r a v e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d A B N 1 2 1 4 3 8 9 0 6 7 1 N O T I C E O F G E N E R A L M E E T I N G E X P L A N A T O R Y S T A T E M E N T P R O X Y F O R M Date of Meeting Thursday 16 May 2019 Time of Meeting 9.00am (WST) Place of Meeting The Kings Park Room, Level 1, Quest Kings Park, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia, 6005 Please read this Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Statement carefully. If you are unable to attend the General Meeting please complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Meeting of Shareholders of Musgrave Minerals Limited will be held at Level 1, Quest Kings Park, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday 16 May 2019 at 9.00am (WST), for the purpose of transacting the business referred to in this Notice of General Meeting (Notice). The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form form part of this Notice of Meeting. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Statement are defined in Schedule 1 of the Explanatory Statement. Shareholders are urged to vote by attending the Meeting in person or by returning a completed Proxy Form. Instructions on how to complete a Proxy Form are set out in the Explanatory Statement. Proxy Forms must be received by no later than 9.00am (WST) on 14 May 2019. AGENDA RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES - LISTING RULE 7.1 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution with or without amendment as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 49,049,918 Shares to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors on the terms and conditions as set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by a person who participated in the issue and any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. RESOLUTION 2 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES - LISTING RULE 7.1A To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution with or without amendment as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 10,732,691 Shares to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors on the terms and conditions as set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by a person who participated in the issue and any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. By Order of the Board. PATRICIA FARR Company Secretary 27 March 2019 EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 1.INTRODUCTION This Explanatory Statement has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Meeting to be held at Level 1, Quest Kings Park, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia on 16 May 2019 at 9.00am (WST). The purpose of this Explanatory Statement is to provide information to Shareholders in deciding how to vote on the Resolutions set out in the Notice. This Explanatory Statement should be read in conjunction with and forms part of the accompanying Notice, and includes the following: A Proxy Form is located at the end of the Explanatory Statement. Please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9324 1061 if you wish to discuss any matter concerning the meeting. 2.ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS Shareholders should read the Notice and this Explanatory Statement carefully before deciding how to vote on the Resolutions. 2.1Voting in person A shareholder that is an individual may attend and vote in person at the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting, please bring the enclosed proxy form to the meeting to assist in registering your attendance and number of votes. Please arrive 20 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to facilitate this registration process. 2.2Voting by proxy If you do not wish to attend the meeting, you may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf. A body corporate may also appoint a proxy. A proxy need not be a shareholder. If a representative of a corporate proxy is to attend the meeting, you must ensure that the appointment of the representative is in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act. The corporate representative should bring to the meeting evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which the appointment is signed. A form of the certificate may be obtained from the Company's share registry. You are entitled to appoint up to 2 proxies to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf and may specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise. If you do not specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. If you wish to appoint a second proxy, an additional proxy form may be obtained by telephoning the Company's share registry or you may copy the enclosed proxy form. To appoint a second proxy, you must follow the instructions on the proxy form. Sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act took effect on 1 August 2011 and apply to voting by proxy. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware of these changes to the Corporations Act, as they will apply to this meeting. Broadly, the changes mean that: ·if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and ·any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the chairman of the meeting, who must vote the proxies as directed. If the proxy has two or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on a resolution, the proxy must not vote on that resolution on a show of hands. To be valid, your proxy form (and any power of attorney under which it is signed) must be received at an address given below by 9.00am WST on 14 May 2019. Any proxy form received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting. Online At www.investorvote.com.au By mail Share Registry - Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, GPO Box 242, Melbourne, Victoria, 3001, Australia By fax 1800 783 447 (within Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia) By mobile Scan the QR Code on your proxy form and follow the prompts Custodian voting For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians) please visit www.intermediaryonline.comto submit your voting intentions 2.3Corporate representatives Shareholders who are body corporate may appoint a person to act as their corporate representative at the Meeting by providing that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as the body corporate's representative. The authority may be sent to the Company and/or registry in advance of the Meeting or handed in at the Meeting when registering as a corporate representative. An appointment of corporate representative form is available from the website of the Company's share registry (www.computershare.com.au). 2.4Eligibility to vote The Directors have determined that, pursuant to Regulations 7.11.37 and 7.11.38 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the General Meeting are those who are registered holders of Shares at 5.00pm (WST) on 14 May 2019. 3.RESOLUTIONS 1 AND 2 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF EQUITY SECURUTIES 3.1General As announced to ASX on 13 December 2018, the Company the Company issued 49,049,918 Shares pursuant to the Company's capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at an issue price of $0.092 per Share and 10,732,691 Shares pursuant to the Company's capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (Placement Shares) to raise a total of $5,500,000 (before costs) (Placement). The Shares were issued to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. 3.2ASX Listing Rule 7.1 ASX Listing Rule 7.1 broadly provides that a company may, during any 12 month period, issue equity securities up to 15% of the number of fully paid ordinary securities on issue at the commencement of that 12 month period without shareholder approval. 3.3ASX Listing Rule 7.1A ASX Listing Rule 7.1A enables certain eligible entities to seek shareholder approval to issue Equity Securities up to 10% of its issued share capital over a 12 month period after the annual general meeting at which a resolution for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A is passed by special resolution. This additional 10% placement capacity is in addition to a company's 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company obtained approval from Shareholders to issue Equity Securities under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A at the Company's last annual general meeting held on 16 November 2018. 3.4ASX Listing Rule 7.4 ASX Listing Rule 7.4 permits the ratification of securities issued without shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. It provides that where a company in general meeting ratifies the previous issue of securities made pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (and provided that the previous issue did not breach ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A), those securities will be deemed to have been made with shareholder approval for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The purpose of such ratification is to restore the Company's power to issue further securities without shareholder approval within the 15% limit under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and additional capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. Accordingly, Resolutions 1 and 2 seek Shareholder ratification of the issue of the Placement Shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.4 to provide flexibility for the Company to issue equity securities in the future up to the 15% placement capacity set out in ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and additional 10% capacity as set out in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A without the requirement to obtain prior Shareholder approval. 3.5Technical information required by ASX Listing Rule 7.5 Pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.5, the following information is provided in relation to the issue of the Placement Shares the subject of Resolutions 1 and 2: (a)a total of 59,782,609 Shares were issued where: (i)49,049,918 Shares were issued under the Company's annual 15% placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at an issue price of $0.092 per Share; and (ii)10,732,691 Shares were issued under the Company's additional 10% placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A at an issue price of $0.092 per Share; (b)the Shares issued were all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company issued on the same terms and conditions as the Company's existing Shares; (c)the Shares were issued to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors, none of whom were related parties of the Company, under the Placement. Veritas Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as joint lead managers for the Placement; (d)the funds raised from the issue will be directed towards drilling of the new Lake Austin North gold discovery and other gold targets on the Company's wholly owned Cue Project in Western Australia's Murchison region and for additional working capital purposes; and (e)a voting exclusion statement for Resolutions 1 and 2 is included in the Notice of Meeting preceding this Explanatory Statement. 3.6Board recommendation The Board recommends Shareholders vote in favour of Resolutions 1 and 2. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

