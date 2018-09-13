Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Mustang Minerals Corporation    MUM   CA6281981036

MUSTANG MINERALS CORPORATION (MUM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IIROC Trade Resumption - Grid Metals Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Grid Metals Corp.

TSX-V Symbol:

GRDM

Resumption Time (ET):

15:15
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUSTANG MINERALS CORPORATI
08:53pGRID METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - GRDM
AQ
08:50pIIROC Trade Resumption - Grid Metals Corp.
NE
08:47pGRID METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - Grid Metals Corp.
AQ
08:32pGRID METALS : Acquires District Scale Primary Cobalt Deposit in Canada
AQ
07:48pMUSTANG MINERALS : Grid Metals Acquires District Scale Primary Cobalt Deposit In..
PU
02:20pGRID METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - GRDM
AQ
08/22Assays up to 3.3% Li2O on New Age Metals and Azincourt Energy Lithium Two Pro..
AQ
08/22Azincourt Energy Samples Up to 3.3% Li2O at Lithium Two Project; Confirms ove..
AQ
08/02GRID PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE : Announces Property Acquisition
AQ
07/12Azincourt Energy Adds Cat 4 Claim to Lithium Two Project; Expands Eagle Pegma..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/03A Review Of The North American EV Metal Miners 
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Edward Dunbar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger Roden Chief Financial Officer
Thomas W. Meredith Independent Director
Edward John Munden Independent Director
Carey Galeschuk Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSTANG MINERALS CORPORATION0
BHP BILLITON PLC-0.34%112 905
BHP BILLITON LIMITED5.17%112 905
RIO TINTO-10.34%80 829
RIO TINTO LIMITED-6.27%80 829
ANGLO AMERICAN-4.10%27 206
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.