Mustang Resources Ltd Developing the World Class Caula Vanadium Graphite Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mustang Resources Ltd (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) (OTCMKTS:MTTGF) Presentation: Developing the world class Caula Vanadium Graphite Project



Highlights:



Focused on the mining and exploration of 'New Energy Minerals', critical commodities for the lithium and vanadium battery markets, next generation steel and fire-resistant building materials



Mustang is fast-tracking the world-class Caula Vanadium-Graphite project with first cash flows targeted for H2 of 2019



Mustang's Caula project hosts a JORC (Measured) vanadium-graphite resource of 22 Mt @ 0.37% V205 (0.2% cut-off) and 13.4% TGC (8% cut-off) for 81,600 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (180 million pounds) and 2.93 Mt of contained graphite



High grade intersections of up to 1.9% V205 and 29% TGC



Simple and robust fully integrated processing flowsheet developed to deliver both graphite and vanadium products



Highly experienced board of directors and management team with a proven track record in developing profitable projects in Mozambique and Africa in general



Mustang to change its name to 'New Energy Minerals (ASX:NXE)' (subject to shareholder approval at 2 October 2018 EGM)



About Mustang Resources Ltd:



Mustang Resources Limited (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an ASX listed company focused on the development of the Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project in Northern Mozambique, located along strike from the Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) Balama Project. In July 2018 Mustang announced a maiden vanadium JORC Measured Resource for Caula of 22Mt at 0.37% V2O5 for 81,600 tonnes of contained vanadium pentoxide. The Company concurrently announced a 317% increase in its JORC Graphite Resource to 21.9Mt at 13.4% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") (8% cut-off), for a total of 2,933,100 tonnes of contained Graphite, all in the measured category.



The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a 15-year track record of investment and successful project development in Mozambique and the Africa region. With the aim to become a key provider of graphite and vanadium, both key components used in battery production, the company currently has a scoping study underway, which is due for completion in Q3 2018.



Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.





