MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD
Mustang Resources Ltd Investor Presentation Hong Kong Roadshow

09/25/2018
Investor Presentation Hong Kong Roadshow

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mustang Resources Ltd (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:MTTGF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation at Hong Kong Roadshow.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

- Focused on the mining and exploration of 'New Energy Minerals', critical commodities for the lithium and vanadium battery markets, next generation steel and fire-resistant building materials

- Mustang is fast-tracking the world-class Caula Vanadium-Graphite project with first cash flows targeted for H2 of 2019

- Mustang's Caula project hosts a JORC (Measured) vanadium-graphite resource of 22 Mt @ 0.37% V2O5 (0.2% cut-off) and 13.4% TGC (8% cut-off) for 81,600 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (180 million pounds) and 2.93 Mt of contained graphite

- High grade intersections of up to 1.9% V2O5 and 29% TGC

- Simple and robust fully integrated processing flowsheet developed to deliver both graphite and vanadium products

- Highly experienced board of directors and management team with a proven track record in developing profitable projects in Mozambique and Africa in general

- Mustang to change its name to 'New Energy Minerals (ASX:NXE)' (subject to shareholder approval at 2 October 2018 EGM)

About Mustang Resources Ltd:

Mustang Resources Limited (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an ASX listed company focused on the development of the Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project in Northern Mozambique, located along strike from the Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) Balama Project. In July 2018 Mustang announced a maiden vanadium JORC Measured Resource for Caula of 22Mt at 0.37% V2O5 for 81,600 tonnes of contained vanadium pentoxide. The Company concurrently announced a 317% increase in its JORC Graphite Resource to 21.9Mt at 13.4% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") (8% cut-off), for a total of 2,933,100 tonnes of contained Graphite, all in the measured category.

The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a 15-year track record of investment and successful project development in Mozambique and the Africa region. With the aim to become a key provider of graphite and vanadium, both key components used in battery production, the company currently has a scoping study underway, which is due for completion in Q3 2018.

Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.



Managing Director:
Mustang Resources Limited
Dr. Bernard Olivier
E: bernard@mustangresources.com.au
M: +61-4-08948-182

Media & Investor Relations: 
Jane Morgan Management
Jane Morgan
E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61-405-555-618

Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Olivier Managing Director
Ian Cunynghame Daymond Non-Executive Chairman
Cobus van Wyk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Robert Marusco Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christiaan Cornelius Jordaan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD-67.47%8
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-21.16%7 547
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 210
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.31%1 581
HECLA MINING COMPANY-24.94%1 421
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-37.98%934
