Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mustang Resources Ltd    MUS   AU000000MUS8

MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD (MUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mustang Resources Ltd Shareholder Letter - Retraction of Peer Comparison

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 04:20am CEST
Shareholder Letter - Retraction of Peer Comparison

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 31 August 2018 Mustang Resources Limited (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:MTTGF) ("Mustang", the "Company") issued a shareholder letter entitled "Mustang to be renamed "New Energy Minerals Ltd to reflect its focus on the world-class Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project".

Following discussions with the ASX, Mustang hereby retracts the peer comparison information contained in the shareholder letter.

Retracted Statements;

On pages 2 and 3 of the shareholder letter, information was provided in the form of peer comparisons with other African graphite companies. The peer comparisons compared the JORC Measured Resources, Flake sizes and Grades of different African focused graphite companies, based on published results from peer companies noted in the shareholder letter.

The peer comparison in respect of Resources only compared the Resource in the Measured Resource category (highest degree of geological confidence) and did not include Inferred Resources nor Indicated Resources, nor did it demonstrate if any of the Indicated or Measured Resources have been converted to a Reserve.

Accordingly, African Graphite Companies Peer Comparison - Table 1 on page 2 and the reference to it are retracted.

African Graphite Peer Comparison - Figure 1 on page 3 and the reference to it are retracted.

Accordingly, investors should not rely on the retracted information as a basis for an investment decision in relation to Mustang's shares.



About Mustang Resources Ltd:

Mustang Resources Limited (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an ASX listed company focused on the development of the Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project in Northern Mozambique, located along strike from the Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) Balama Project. In July 2018 Mustang announced a maiden vanadium JORC Measured Resource for Caula of 22Mt at 0.37% V2O5 for 81,600 tonnes of contained vanadium pentoxide. The Company concurrently announced a 317% increase in its JORC Graphite Resource to 21.9Mt at 13.4% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") (8% cut-off), for a total of 2,933,100 tonnes of contained Graphite, all in the measured category.

The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a 15-year track record of investment and successful project development in Mozambique and the Africa region. With the aim to become a key provider of graphite and vanadium, both key components used in battery production, the company currently has a scoping study underway, which is due for completion in Q3 2018.

Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.



Source:

Mustang Resources Ltd



Contact:

Managing Director:
Mustang Resources Limited
Bernard Olivier
E: bernard@mustangresources.com.au
M: +61-4-08948-182
T: +27-66-4702-979

Media & Investor Relations: 
Jane Morgan Management
Jane Morgan
E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD
04:20aMustang Resources Ltd Shareholder Letter - Retraction of Peer Comparison
AW
04:19aMUSTANG RESOURCES LTD (ASX : MUS) Shareholder Letter - Retraction of Peer Compar..
AQ
08/31Mustang Resources Ltd Shareholder Letter - Notice of Meeting
AW
08/31MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD (ASX : MUS) Shareholder Letter - Notice of Meeting
AQ
08/20Mustang Agrees Key Approvals & Waivers with Arena Investors
AQ
08/17Mustang Raises $2.4m in Placement
AQ
08/14Mustang Resources Ltd Agrees Key Approvals and Waivers with Arena Investors
AW
08/13MUSTANG RESOURCES : Caula Project Feasibility Study Drilling Underway
AQ
08/13Mustang Resources Ltd Raises A$2.4 Million in Placement for Caula Vanadium-G..
AW
08/08Mustang Resources Ltd Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project - Feasibility Study Dr..
AW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
2017Mustang Resources (MTTGF) Presents At Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum 2017 -.. 
2017Mustang Resources Limited (MTTGF) Presents At Gold Coast Conference - Slidesh.. 
Chart MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mustang Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Olivier Managing Director
Ian Cunynghame Daymond Non-Executive Chairman
Cobus van Wyk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Robert Marusco Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christiaan Cornelius Jordaan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSTANG RESOURCES LTD-70.72%7
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-22.27%7 266
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 822
HECLA MINING COMPANY-28.46%1 317
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.34%1 030
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-40.13%858
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.