MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.

(MGRO)
MustGrow Announces Successful Proof-of-Concept of Non-Selective Bio-Herbicide

08/12/2020 | 07:05am EDT

  • Successful proof-of-concept work for natural non-selective bio-herbicide.
  • Control of small weeds from the root up and potentially weed seeds.
  • Continued validation of MustGrow's natural approach, harnessing the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism.
  • The need for natural bio-herbicides is increasing as farmers, consumers and regulators seek alternatives to synthetic chemical herbicides.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) -  MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow") announces successful proof-of-concept for its proprietary biological non-selective bio-herbicide, based on MustGrow's signature mustard-derived approach to controlling unwanted pests and diseases.

MustGrow's bio-herbicide internal work has focused on the pre-plant application of our natural mustard-based technology on small weeds and weed seeds. Observations showed 100% kill of weeds, killing the plant from the roots up compared to the untreated control weeds - confirming previous third-party trials. The length of control was recorded and has potentially demonstrated control of the weed seeds themselves. This continues to validate MustGrow's natural science-based approach, utilizing the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism not only as a bio-pesticide, but now also as a bio-herbicide. MustGrow is now in the process of running larger trials to reconfirm the efficacy, application rates and length of control. The Company anticipates further trial results before the end of 2020.

"The developing characteristics of our active ingredient as a non-selective bio-herbicide represent a key application of our remarkable natural mustard-based technology," remarked MustGrow CEO Corey Giasson. "We are excited to potentially provide a natural solution for not only farmers but for home and garden use as well."

In early 2020, MustGrow completed a series of application rate tests with Canada's National Research Council to determine the applicability of MustGrow's natural mustard-derived technology. Using multiple application methods, herbicidal control was achieved after only 72 hours - killing the trial plants from the root up. With this supportive data, MustGrow filed patents for method-of-use and composition-of-matter claims for a non-selective bio-herbicide. MustGrow's intellectual property suite is a platform for several crop protection categories, aiming to disrupt global agriculture markets that have traditionally been dominated by chemistry-based products.

Global Herbicides Market

According to industry intelligence group Phillips McDougall, the global herbicides market remained the dominant crop protection category in 2018, accounting for 42.7% of crop protection sales - $24.6 billion (+5.9% y/y). This market is expected to grow by $8.9 billion through 2023 (Source: Technavio).

The need for bio-herbicides is increasing as farmers, consumers and regulators seek alternatives to synthetic chemical products. The dangers associated with synthetic chemical overuse is pushing these groups to naturally-sourced bio-herbicides, which are known for safe, environmentally-sustainable and consumer-friendly profile characteristics.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a bio-pesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format that with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.

The Company has approximately 37 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Corey Giasson
Director & CEO
Phone: +1-306-668-2652
info@mustgrow.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.

These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow's Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2020 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61486


© Newsfilecorp 2020
