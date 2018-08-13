Log in
MUTARES AG
Mutares : brings Dr. Lothar Koniarski and Dr. Axel Müller onto the Supervisory Board

08/13/2018 | 08:50am CEST
  • Supervisory Board election held at Annual General Meeting on 20 July 2018
  • Supervisory Board expanded to five members
  • New members Dr. Koniarski and Dr. Müller bring additional expertise

Munich, 13 August 2018 - In line with the resolution to expand the Supervisory Board of Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2), the Annual General Meeting of Mutares AG elected Dr. Lothar Koniarski and Dr. Axel Müller as new members of the Supervisory Board on 20 July 2018. At the constituent meeting of the board that has now been expanded to five members, Volker Rofalski was elected as Supervisory Board Chairman and Dr. Ulrich Hauck as his deputy.

Dr. Lothar Koniarski has been a member of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE since 2013 and Chairman since 2016, and is also a member of the Administrative Board of Alfmeier SE, among others. Moreover, his managing directorships include the holding company for industrial investments, ELBER GmbH. After completing his studies in business administration and working as an scientific assistant, Dr. Lothar Koniarski has worked as a manager and managing director for industrial companies, especially in measuring and control engineering, mechanical engineering and real estate project development, since 1985.

Dr. Axel Müller brings a wealth of professional experience to the Mutares Supervisory Board. He currently works as an independent management consultant, in particular as Senior Advisor for the global management consultancy Arthur D. Little. From 2010 to 2013, he was the Executive Board member responsible for production and development at STADA Arzneimittel AG, very successfully implementing a group-wide restructuring programme for all functions in operations. Previously, Dr. Axel Müller had been a manager for the pharmaceutical company since 1985, especially in the areas of communication and M&A. After completing his pharmacy studies, Dr. Axel Müller started his professional career as a research associate in the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz.

'In Dr. Koniarski and Dr. Müller, we have acquired two experienced individuals with proven expertise in change management and M&A for the Supervisory Board of Mutares AG. We look forward to working with them,' says Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares AG.

The Mutares AG Supervisory Board thus comprises Professor Dr. Micha Bloching, Dr. Ulrich Hauck, Dr. Lothar Koniarski, Dr. Axel Müller and Volker Rofalski.

Disclaimer

mutares AG published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 06:49:08 UTC
