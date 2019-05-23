Log in
MUTARES AG

(MUX)
Mutares AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share again and change of legal form to SE & Co. KGaA

05/23/2019 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Mutares AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share again and change of legal form to SE & Co. KGaA

23.05.2019 / 13:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share again and change of legal form to SE & Co. KGaA

  • Distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share resolved
  • Ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board by over 95%
  • All proposed resolutions, including the transformation of legal form into SE & Co. KGaA, adopted with a large majority
  • Johannes Laumann appointed to the Management Board of Mutares Management SE; Dr. Wolf Cornelius to become Senior Advisor

Munich, May 23, 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today approved the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to once again pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year: EUR 1.00) for the past fiscal year. Including treasury shares, a total of around EUR 15.2 million (previous year: EUR 15.2 million) will thus be distributed from Mutares AG's retained earnings. The actions of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in fiscal year 2018 were also approved by the shareholders. Voting presence at the Annual General Meeting was 52.9%.

In addition, the shareholders of Mutares AG accepted the proposal to transform Mutares AG into a SE & Co. KGaA. The legal and economic identity of the company remains unaffected by this transformation of legal form. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged as does the number of no-par value shares issued. The shareholders will hold the same number of no-par value shares in KGaA as before the transformation of legal form in Mutares AG. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA will be admitted to stock exchange trading as before. The previous ISIN DE000A2NB650 and WKN A2NB65 will remain unchanged. The transformation of legal form will take effect upon entry in the commercial register, which is expected in the coming weeks.

The other items on the agenda also received the clear approval of the Annual General Meeting. The voting results can be viewed at https://mutares.de/investor-relations/.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares AG: "We are pleased to let our shareholders participate in the success of Mutares again this year and to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share as in the previous year. The approval of the change of form proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board encourages us to continue to increase the growth of the Group and the profitability of Mutares in the future".

Changes in the Management Board
In addition, Mutares AG announces changes in the Management Board. Johannes Laumann will be a member of the Management Board of Mutares Management SE, which will take over the management of the company after the change of legal form to KGaA. He will be responsible for Investor Relations and M&A. The executive committee of Mutares Management SE will be completed by the existing members, the CFO, Mark Friedrich, the CRO, Dr. Kristian Schleede and the founding shareholder, largest shareholder and CEO, Robin Laik.

Mr. Laumann has been working for Mutares AG since May 2016 and was most recently Managing Director of the Mutares investment Donges Group. In 18 months, the company achieved an operative turnaround and organic growth, and with the strategic acquisitions of Kalzip, Normek and FDT, considerable inorganic growth. The Donges Group was successfully developed into a group with annual revenues of over EUR 230 million.

Dr. Wolf Cornelius, former member of the Management Board and COO, resigns from the Management Board upon implementation of the change of legal form and thereafter will be available to the Management Board of Mutares Management SE as Senior Advisor. With his wealth of experience from more than five decades of management activity in various industries, the Management Board will continue to rely on the expertise of Dr. Cornelius.

Volker Rofalski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares AG: "Dr. Wolf Cornelius has helped to build and shape Mutares AG from the very beginning. For 11 years, he has been working with great expertise and passion for the benefit of employees, business partners and investors. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Wolf Cornelius warmly and are delighted to have him with the Mutares Group."
Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2019 and the detailed voting results will be available shortly at www.mutares.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung.

Company profile of Mutares AG
Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2018, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares AG are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information:

Mutares AG
Corinna Lumpp
Manager Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel. +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Press Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.com
www.crossalliance.com


23.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares AG
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815139

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815139  23.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
