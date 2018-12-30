Mutares AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.12.2018 / 19:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Robin Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares AG

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.90 EUR 30509.20 EUR 8.92 EUR 15806.24 EUR 8.86 EUR 2658.00 EUR 8.86 EUR 70.88 EUR 8.86 EUR 4430.00 EUR 8.88 EUR 37224.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.8921 EUR 90699.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

