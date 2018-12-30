Log in
Mutares AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/30/2018 | 07:25pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2018 / 19:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares AG

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.90 EUR 30509.20 EUR
8.92 EUR 15806.24 EUR
8.86 EUR 2658.00 EUR
8.86 EUR 70.88 EUR
8.86 EUR 4430.00 EUR
8.88 EUR 37224.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.8921 EUR 90699.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares AG
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48079  30.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
