Mutares AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/22/2019 | 12:10pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2019 / 18:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares AG

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.34 EUR 467000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.3400 EUR 467000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares AG
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49143  22.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
