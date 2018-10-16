Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mutares AG    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES AG (MUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mutares AG: Subsidiary Balcke Dürr completes transaction to acquire selective assets of STF S.p.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
Mutares AG: Subsidiary Balcke Dürr completes transaction to acquire selective assets of STF S.p.A.

16.10.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares AG: Subsidiary Balcke Dürr completes transaction to acquire selective assets of STF S.p.A.
  • Transaction provides for complimentary product range and engineering know-how
  • Perimeter includes French service entity of STF and enables Balcke Dürr to enter French market
  • Balcke Dürr Group continues to widen its footprint in the nuclear power generation space

Munich/Magenta, October 16, 2018 - Balcke Dürr Group, a subsidiary of Mutares Group (DE000A2NB650), successfully completed the acquisition of selective assets of the now-defunct Salvatore Trifone and Figli S.p.A. after the originally envisaged share purchase was derailed by the insolvency of the selling group during the official restructuring procedure.

The newly formed business unit STF Balcke Dürr currently consists of 39 employees and projects profitable sales of EUR 16 million for 2019. The valuable synergy effects in engineering, construction and marketing are already being felt in the daily operation of the Group. The added expertise in the fields of heat exchangers, condensers and feedwater heaters will provide additional sales opportunities in all market segments. The resulting broadened product portfolio and improved market access will generate higher potential growth rates in revenue and earnings going forward. Furthermore, as part of the transaction, Balcke Dürr will purchase a variety of framework agreements in the nuclear space and deepen its market penetration in the Mediterranean region.

Having completed this acquisition, Balcke Dürr Group is evaluating options for a revised structure of its Italian footprint with the aim of efficiency gains in overheads and production to further support margin growth in both of its Italian entities.

"We are very happy to have closed this transaction after what turned out to be a lengthier process than originally envisaged. The complications after signing have however provided the possibility of further optimization of the transaction perimeter and a more profitable set-up than originally expected," says Arne Amann, Managing Director of Balcke Dürr.

The transaction marks the first for Mutares Italy and the third add-on transaction for Balcke Dürr since the platform was acquired by Mutares Group in November of 2016.
 

Company profile
Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, Mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of Mutares AG are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information:

Mutares AG
Corinna Lumpp
Manager Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel. +49 89 9292776-0
Fax +49 89 9292776-22
Email ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact press:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 827227
Email sh@crossalliance.com
www.crossalliance.com


16.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares AG
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

733761  16.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUTARES AG
01:35aMUTARES AG : Subsidiary Balcke Dürr completes transaction to acquire selective a..
EQ
10/15MUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/12MUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/12MUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/08MUTARES AG : Subsidiary Donges SteelTec completes transaction to acquire Kalzip ..
PU
10/08MUTARES AG : Subsidiary Donges SteelTec completes transaction to acquire Kalzip ..
EQ
09/27MUTARES PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR REPORT 2 : Strong growth
PU
09/27MUTARES PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR REPORT 2 : Strong growth
EQ
09/10MUTARES : Interview with Head of Bridge Construction of Donges Steeltec
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 960 M
EBIT 2018 31,7 M
Net income 2018 19,2 M
Finance 2018 23,4 M
Yield 2018 8,12%
P/E ratio 2018 8,59
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart MUTARES AG
Duration : Period :
mutares AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolf Cornelius Chief Operating Officer
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Micha Bloching Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUTARES AG-40.38%174
3M COMPANY-15.48%115 404
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.86%114 080
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.37%110 551
SIEMENS-13.47%98 011
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-21.34%43 378
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.