Mutares AG    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES AG

(MUX)
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/20/2019 | 04:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2019 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Friedrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.50 EUR 25500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.5000 EUR 25500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53363  20.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
