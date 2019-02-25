DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Mutares: Supervisory Board member Dr. Ulrich Hauck becomes member of the Management Board of STS Group AG

Member of the Supervisory Board of Mutares AG appointed to the Management Board of the largest portfolio company

Appointment of Dr. Ulrich Hauck as CFO of STS Group AG as of April 1, 2019

Resignation from the Supervisory Board of Dr. Ulrich Hauck as of March 31, 2019

Decision on the future composition of the Supervisory Board at the ordinary Annual General Meeting

Munich/Hallbergmoos (Germany), February 26, 2019 - Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), an investment group focusing on medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations in Europe, announces a change in the Supervisory Board.



Dr. Ulrich Hauck will join the Management Board of the Prime Standard listed STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a majority holding of Mutares AG, on April 1, 2019, and will resign from the Supervisory Board of Mutares AG on March 31, 2019. As CFO, he will be responsible for Finance and Controlling and, together with CEO Andreas Becker and COO Patrick Oschust, will drive the worldwide expansion of STS Group AG as well as further increase profitability. Stephan Vrublovsky, the current member of the Management Board, had asked the Supervisory Board of STS Group AG not to extend his regularly expiring contract, for personal reasons at his own request and by mutual agreement. He is resigning from the Management Board of STS Group AG as of March 31, 2019.



With Dr. Ulrich Hauck (54), STS Group AG has gained a proven automotive and financial expert for the position of CFO with broad entrepreneurial experience. From 2015 to 2017, he was CFO of one of Germany's leading automotive suppliers, the Schaeffler Group. Previous career positions include the Leverkusen-based chemicals group Bayer, where Dr. Hauck was responsible for worldwide accounting and controlling from 2003 to 2015, managerial functions at the automotive and defence group Rheinmetall as well as at the auditing and tax consulting firm Deloitte. Dr. Hauck holds a doctorate in business administration.



"With Dr. Ulrich Hauck, we are very pleased to have gained an experienced and recognized top manager for our largest subsidiary STS Group AG. Together with CEO Andreas Becker and COO Patrick Oschust, we see STS Group AG in an excellent position to actively drive the positive development of our investment and accelerate the pace of value creation at the Group," says Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares AG, welcoming the move.



As of April 1, 2019, the Supervisory Board of Mutares AG will comprise four members. A decision on the future composition of the Supervisory Board will be made at the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Mutares AG.



Further information on STS Group's board member change and its business development will be available during a conference call of STS Group AG on February 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. On this day, the company will publish the preliminary figures for the 2018 financial year as well as an outlook for 2019 and a medium-term forecast. To register, please send an email to ir@sts.group.?





About STS Group:



STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading global commercial vehicle system supplier to the automotive industry for soft and hard trim. The Group, which has a history of tradition and expertise dating back to 1934, employs more than 2,500 people worldwide. At its 17 plants in total in France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Brazil and China, the STS Group produces plastic and acoustic components, such as solid and flexible vehicle trim, noise and vibration-damping materials and entire interior and exterior trim systems. STS is considered a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection molding, specialty acoustic products and components from sheet molding compounds (SMC). STS has a strong footprint with plants in China, Europe, Mexico and Brazil. The customer portfolio comprises leading international commercial vehicle and automotive manufacturers.





Company profile of Mutares AG



Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. The shares of Mutares AG are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).



