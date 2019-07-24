Log in
MUTARES AG

(MUX)
Mutares : completes change of legal form into SE & Co. KGaA

07/24/2019 | 09:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mutares AG completes change of legal form into SE & Co. KGaA

24.07.2019 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares AG completes change of legal form into SE & Co. KGaA

- Implementation of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of May 23, 2019

- Limited partner Mutares Management SE is represented by the board members Robin Laik, Mark Friedrich, Dr. Kristian Schleede and Johannes Laumann

- The prerequisites for rapid action and decision-making ability on the part of the institutions will thus remain in place in the future

Munich, July 24, 2019 - The transformation of the legal form of Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) into a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) has been completed with today's entry in the commercial register. Mutares operates now under the name Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. Mutares is thus completing the conversion resolved by the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2019, to maintain the ability of the executive bodies to act and make decisions quickly also in the future.

The general partner Mutares Management SE will be responsible for the management and representation of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. The Executive Management Board of Mutares Management SE consists of the former Mutares AG Executive Management Board members Robin Laik (CEO), Mark Friedrich (CFO), Kristian Schleede (CRO) completed by Johannes Laumann (CIO).

Information for shareholders of Mutares AG

All shareholders of Mutares AG will hold the same number of shares in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA as before the transformation of legal form in Mutares AG. The number of shares issued remains unchanged. Trading will continue seamlessly. The conversion in the shareholders' securities accounts will be carried out automatically and is free of commission and charges for the shareholders. The previous ISIN DE000A2NB650, GSIN A2NB65 and ticker symbols MUX GR (Bloomberg) and MUXG.DE (Reuters) will remain unchanged. ?

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2018, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares SE are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Corinna Lumpp
Manager Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel. +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Press Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 89 12509 0331
Email: sh@crossalliance.com
www.crossalliance.com


24.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 845937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

845937  24.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=845937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
