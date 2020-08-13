DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Mutares: NOTICE OF A WRITTEN RESOLUTION

Munich, August 13, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") announces a notice of a written resolution related to a request for certain amendments to Mutares' EUR 50 Million bonds issued in February 2020 (ISIN: NO0010872864) as set out in the attached Notice of a Written Resolution.



