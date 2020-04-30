DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares platform Donges Group successfully completes the acquisition of Ruukki Building Systems



30.04.2020 / 15:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares platform Donges Group successfully completes the acquisition of Ruukki Building Systems

- Donges Group has completed the acquisition of Ruukki Building Systems from SSAB Group

- Donges Group annual revenue increasing close to EUR 400 million

- Target group with annual revenues of approx. EUR 140 million

- Add-on acquisition strengthens the market position of Donges Group in Northern Europe and opens up capacities in Eastern Europe

Munich/Darmstadt, 30 April, 2020 - Donges Group, a 100% owned portfolio company of the Munich-based turnaround- investor Mutares (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has completed the acquisition of Ruukki Building Systems, the Building Systems division of the Finnish Ruukki Construction, a subsidiary of SSAB Group. The transaction was signed in July 2019 and following the approval of the Finnish competition authorities, the transaction was successfully completed on 30 April, 2020.

Ruukki Building Systems, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, is one of the leading suppliers of building system solutions in Northern and Eastern Europe. The Company is a project business specializing in the design, manufacture and installation of building frame, envelope and bridge structures out of steel. Ruukki Building Systems operates four production sites in Finland, Poland and Lithuania. The company is able to deliver heavy steel structures and bridges as well as other type of steel and concrete frame structures to its customers. In 2019, the business recorded revenues of around EUR 140 million, a positive operational result and employed approx. 500 people.



Marking the fifth strategic add-on, Donges Group continues its path for growth and success. "The acquisition complements the Groups' existing setup by additional engineering and production know-how in the Nordics and Eastern Europe and realizes synergies within the Group.", says Johannes Laumann CIO Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. Furthermore, with this transaction Donges sustainably strengthens its positioning in the attractive Nordic markets to develop into a European group specialized in engineered steel solutions and various custom-made solutions for envelope systems. Following today's acquisition, the Donges Group will generate close to EUR 400 million in annualized group revenues and employs worldwide more than 1,400 employees.

Company profile of SSAB Group



SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Company profile of Donges Group



The Donges Group has been part of the Mutares Group since November 2017 and represents a strategic platform investment in its Engineering & Technology portfolio segment. The Group is one of the leading European construction and engineering companies specializing in the design and manufacture of building structures including building envelope solutions based on steel, aluminum, polymer membranes and now wood. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the Group operates 13 production sites worldwide. Following the successful completion of the acquisition, the Donges Group expects total annual revenues with close to EUR 400 million and employs around 1,400 people in 14 countries.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2019, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1,016 million and employed more than 6,500 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares SE are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information:



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.com

www.mutares.com

Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 1250 90330

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de