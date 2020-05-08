Log in
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares strikes for another record year and signed a transaction to acquire certain Sealing and Fluid Businesses from Cooper Standard

05/08/2020 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares strikes for another record year and signed a transaction to acquire certain Sealing and Fluid Businesses from Cooper Standard

08.05.2020 / 14:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares strikes for another record year and signed a transaction to acquire certain Sealing and Fluid Businesses from Cooper Standard

- New platform acquisition for the Automotive & Mobility segment with significant synergies for Elastomer Group

- Leading Automotive and Industrial Specialties supplier for Sealing and rubber Fluid Transfer Systems (FTS) in Poland, Italy, Spain and India with approx. EUR 180 million in revenues in 2019

- Cross-border transaction and joint team approach of the German and Italian Mutares offices

Munich, 08 May, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and Cooper Standard (ISIN: US21676P1030) have signed an agreement on the acquisition of certain operations from Cooper Standard in Poland, Italy, Spain and India including approximately 2,500 employees. The transaction is still subject to consent of anti-trust and is expected to close in Q2, 2020.

The transaction perimeter in Europe consists of rubber Fluid Transfer Systems plants in Poland and Spain which supply major world-leading Automotive OEMs. The Italian plant serves also as a manufacturer and raw material supplier (compound) of Specialty Sealing Products to the European plants.

The Indian company is a key supplier for sealing solutions as well as fuel and brake delivery systems for the automotive industry with 7 production plants. The combination of this Group and the existing portfolio companies of Mutares, would allow Elastomer Solutions Group to leverage significant synergies in all business areas.

"The foreseen transaction underlines Mutares Automotive, carve-out and turnaround expertise. The acquisition would strengthen the Mutares Automotive segment and offers significant synergy potential to the Elastomer Solutions Group. This will help both companies to improve in the fields of Sales, Operations and Administration and has also a benefit for Cooper Standard", says Johannes Laumann CIO of Mutares.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2019, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1,016 million and employed more than 6,500 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com

Contact for press requests
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


08.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1039689

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1039689  08.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
