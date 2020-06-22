Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
06/22/2020 | 06:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2020 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.16 EUR 135046.72 EUR
10.14 EUR 8112.00 EUR
10.14 EUR 8112.00 EUR
10.14 EUR 2028.00 EUR
10.14 EUR 1419.60 EUR
10.12 EUR 425.04 EUR
10.14 EUR 294.06 EUR
10.14 EUR 131.82 EUR
10.14 EUR 131.82 EUR
10.14 EUR 60.84 EUR
10.10 EUR 1515.00 EUR
9.99 EUR 9360.63 EUR
10.00 EUR 9000.00 EUR
9.98 EUR 8183.60 EUR
9.94 EUR 7325.78 EUR
9.91 EUR 3191.02 EUR
9.95 EUR 1990.00 EUR
10.02 EUR 2004.00 EUR
9.92 EUR 1984.00 EUR
10.04 EUR 1913.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.12 EUR 202229.53 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60759  22.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
