Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.06.2020 / 12:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Robin Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.16 EUR 135046.72 EUR 10.14 EUR 8112.00 EUR 10.14 EUR 8112.00 EUR 10.14 EUR 2028.00 EUR 10.14 EUR 1419.60 EUR 10.12 EUR 425.04 EUR 10.14 EUR 294.06 EUR 10.14 EUR 131.82 EUR 10.14 EUR 131.82 EUR 10.14 EUR 60.84 EUR 10.10 EUR 1515.00 EUR 9.99 EUR 9360.63 EUR 10.00 EUR 9000.00 EUR 9.98 EUR 8183.60 EUR 9.94 EUR 7325.78 EUR 9.91 EUR 3191.02 EUR 9.95 EUR 1990.00 EUR 10.02 EUR 2004.00 EUR 9.92 EUR 1984.00 EUR 10.04 EUR 1913.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.12 EUR 202229.53 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

