Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.07.2020 / 20:09

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Robin Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.85 EUR 7466.30 EUR 9.8 EUR 5566.40 EUR 9.86 EUR 4930.00 EUR 9.78 EUR 4303.20 EUR 9.84 EUR 3936.00 EUR 9.79 EUR 3720.20 EUR 9.87 EUR 2704.38 EUR 9.77 EUR 1954.00 EUR 9.83 EUR 1966.00 EUR 9.82 EUR 785.60 EUR 9.89 EUR 11452.62 EUR 9.95 EUR 9830.60 EUR 9.88 EUR 7489.04 EUR 9.87 EUR 6928.74 EUR 9.9 EUR 3069.00 EUR 9.91 EUR 792.80 EUR 9.84 EUR 39.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.86 EUR 76934.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

