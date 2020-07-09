Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:15pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2020 / 20:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.85 EUR 7466.30 EUR
9.8 EUR 5566.40 EUR
9.86 EUR 4930.00 EUR
9.78 EUR 4303.20 EUR
9.84 EUR 3936.00 EUR
9.79 EUR 3720.20 EUR
9.87 EUR 2704.38 EUR
9.77 EUR 1954.00 EUR
9.83 EUR 1966.00 EUR
9.82 EUR 785.60 EUR
9.89 EUR 11452.62 EUR
9.95 EUR 9830.60 EUR
9.88 EUR 7489.04 EUR
9.87 EUR 6928.74 EUR
9.9 EUR 3069.00 EUR
9.91 EUR 792.80 EUR
9.84 EUR 39.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.86 EUR 76934.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61315  09.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
02:15pMUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
07/01MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Mutares successfully closes the acquisition of the Itali..
EQ
07/01MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of certai..
EQ
06/30MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Mutares signed fourth Buyside Transaction 2020 and acqui..
EQ
06/26MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Mutares to acquire SABO Maschinenfabrik, one of Europe's..
EQ
06/22MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
06/18MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
06/15MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Updates guidance, enhances communication strategy focuse..
EQ
06/05MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : annual earnings release
05/18MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : First virtual Annual General Meeting approves dividend o..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 713 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2020 203 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,35x
Yield 2020 10,7%
Capitalization 150 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 505
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,73 €
Last Close Price 9,83 €
Spread / Highest target 83,1%
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Micha Bloching Member-Supervisory Board
Lothar Koniarski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-22.72%169
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.75%102 182
SIEMENS AG-9.22%95 137
3M COMPANY-12.38%88 914
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.43%60 005
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.39%55 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group