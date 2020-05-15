Log in
Mutares : sells long-term subsidiary KLANN Packaging to Accursia

05/15/2020 | 07:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares sells long-term subsidiary KLANN Packaging to Accursia

15.05.2020 / 13:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares sells long-term subsidiary KLANN Packaging to Accursia


Munich, 15 May 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold its subsidiary KLANN Packaging GmbH to the investment holding Accursia Capital GmbH after many years of affiliation to the portfolio. The transaction is part of the initiated realignment of the portfolio, which examines the disposal of smaller-sized subsidiaries. The parties agreed not to disclose any information on the purchase price.

KLANN Packaging is a leading manufacturer of high-quality promotional and sales packaging made of printed tinplate and is headquartered in Landshut, Germany. In 2011, the entity was carved-out and acquired from HUBER Packaging. Following to a successful restructuring, the company has established itself as the quality leader in the market for high-quality tinplate packaging solutions. Accursia is considered the suitable partner to continue the proposed strategy of geographic and product expansion.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "With Accursia we have found the ideal partner for KLANN Packaging, which has grown very close to our heart during the years of belonging to our portfolio. We are convinced that KLANN will develop excellently under the future owner through new organic and inorganic growth plans. For Mutares, this transaction is a great success in difficult market conditions and a further step in our portfolio consolidation."

Martin Scheiblegger, CEO of Accursia Capital, says: "We see KLANN Packaging as a well-structured company, which is optimally positioned for further growth. Through a targeted long-term buy and build strategy, Accursia's new packaging division will be significantly developed over the next few years. KLANN Packaging is already the fourth investment of Accursia within the last six months. This transaction is another important step in our sustainable growth strategy."
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2019, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1,016 million and employed more than 6,500 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares SE are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com

Contact for press requests
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


15.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1046033

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1046033  15.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1046033&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
