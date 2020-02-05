Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mutares : subsidiary Balcke-Duerr Group continues to grow and acquires Italian Loterios s.r.l.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:00am EST

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
Mutares subsidiary Balcke-Duerr Group continues to grow and acquires Italian Loterios s.r.l.

05.02.2020 / 10:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares subsidiary Balcke-Duerr Group continues to grow and acquires Italian Loterios s.r.l.

  • Strategic add-on for Balcke-Duerr to broaden the addressable market in the chemical and petrochemical industries
  • Loterios produces pressure components in special materials
  • Signing and closing of the acquisition successfully completed

Munich/Milan, February 5, 2020 - Balcke-Duerr Group, a portfolio company of turnaround investor Mutares (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) focused on solutions for energy efficiency and emission reduction for utilities and the chemical industry, has signed and completed the acquisition of Loterios s.r.l and is thus further expanding its Italian business, following the acquisition of the heat exchanger division of STF in 2018.

Newly acquired Loterios designs and manufactures pressure equipment in special materials, notably Titanium, for a variety of industries. The company is located in Gerenzano, Italy, and employs c. 70 people. In 2019, the company realized revenues of EUR 17 million. For Balcke-Duerr, this add-on acquisition will provide valuable synergy effects through a broader product portfolio, cross-selling opportunities from combined customer bases as well as considerable gains in production efficiency. The transaction represents already the fourth bolt-on acquisition since the Group has successfully completed a turnaround two years ago and started to implement a growth strategy.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "We are very pleased about the acquisition of Loterios. The deal will help our portfolio company Balcke-Duerr Group to further accelerate growth and provide valuable potential of cost synergies and cross-selling potential."
 

Company profile of Balcke-Duerr Group
With more than 130 years of experience, the Balcke-Dürr Group offers innovative solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions for utilities and the chemical industry, ranging from standard modules to complete thermal systems. Balcke-Dürr's experienced engineers are specialized in solutions that meet the highest safety and sustainability requirements. The product portfolio includes heat exchangers, filter systems for flue gas cleaning and maintenance services. At its production sites in Germany, Italy and China as well as its seven service, engineering and sales centers in Germany, Italy, Poland, India and France, the Group employed approximately 600 people in 2019 and generated consolidated sales of approximately EUR 160 million.
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and carve-outs from groups based in Europe, which are being sold as part of a repositioning and have significant potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and by acquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in value with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscal year 2018, Mutares' investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Corinna Lumpp
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


05.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 968479

 
End of News DGAP News Service

968479  05.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=968479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
05:00aMUTARES : subsidiary Balcke-Duerr Group continues to grow and acquires Italian L..
EQ
02/04MUTARES : starts into 2020 with the successful completion of the acquisition of ..
EQ
01/31MUTARES : today successfully placed EUR 50 million of senior secured bonds
EQ
01/31MUTARES : successfully placed EUR 50 million of senior secured bonds
EQ
01/20MUTARES : considers the issue of senior secured bonds of up to EUR 50 million
EQ
2019MUTARES : Strategic partnership of La Meusienne and Balcke Duerr Group formalize..
EQ
2019MUTARES WITH SUCCESSFUL YEAR-END SPU : Acquisition of the German napkin business..
EQ
2019MUTARES : Metsä Tissue has agreed to divest its napkin business to Mutares Group
AQ
2019THE YEAR-END SPURT HAS BEGUN : Mutares acquires the Italian business of Tekfor G..
EQ
2019MUTARES : Industrial holding Mutares successfully completes acquisition of Q Log..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 064 M
EBIT 2019 50,1 M
Net income 2019 34,7 M
Finance 2019 27,1 M
Yield 2019 7,66%
P/E ratio 2019 4,71x
P/E ratio 2020 6,02x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,50  €
Last Close Price 13,06  €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Micha Bloching Member-Supervisory Board
Lothar Koniarski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA2.67%206
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.01%127 430
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY12.72%111 178
SIEMENS AG-3.05%101 783
3M COMPANY-10.87%93 473
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.34%57 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group