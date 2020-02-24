DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover

24.02.2020 / 07:06

Mutares takes on Top 2 of the Italian postal market by acquiring the majority in Nexive's business from PostNL

Acquisition of 80% majority stake in No. 2 of the Italian postal market

Company will strengthen portfolio segment 'Goods & Services'

Second transaction of Mutares in 2020; closing expected in Q2, 2020

Munich/ The Hague, 24th February 2020 - Mutares and PostNL have signed an agreement on the acquisition of the majority stake of 80% in the business of Nexive, the number two mail and parcel provider in Italy and currently a full subsidiary of PostNL. PostNL will obtain a minority interest of 20% in the entity acquiring the Nexive business. The acquisition would be the second one for Mutares within the current financial year and would result in annualized consolidated revenues of its portfolio of approx. EUR 2 billion. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions and is expected to close in Q2, 2020.



Nexive provides mail services to 80% of Italian households and parcel services to the entire Italian market. It's the number two in the Italian mail market and aspires to be the smart challenger, offering customers the best balance between service, quality and price. It achieves this ambition by focusing on customer interaction and by further strengthening its network.

Nexive has enhanced its position in Italy in recent years by expanding its portfolio, and by launching innovative services, including E-box, which offers total track & trace on mail items. Nexive also expanded its own parcel network in 2016 through the introduction of Sistema Slim, a solution for letterbox packages which forms the basis for future growth and success. Operating countrywide in Italy, the company has approx. 8,000 employees and will strengthen the portfolio segment 'Goods & Services' of Mutares.

Herna Verhagen, CEO of PostNL, says: "This transaction will allow Nexive to further develop its business and to build its position in the Italian mail and parcel market. For PostNL, the sale of the majority stake in Nexive underpins our strategy of focusing on our core markets in the Benelux region and supporting our transformation into an e-commerce logistics and postal service provider."

Luciano Traja, CEO of Nexive adds: "This step gives us the opportunity to take the Nexive business to the next stage in achieving our strategy. We are well positioned to benefit from the innovation and solutions that we have introduced for our customers in recent years. Our strategy is aimed at our growing market share and taking full advantage of ongoing growth in the Italian e-commerce market."

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares SE & Co KGaA comments: "We look forward to developing Nexive in our portfolio and will support the future repositioning and growth path of the company. We aim to further grow its nationwide network, to further develop the last-mile business as well as to enhance operational and administrative efficiency."

Company profile of PostNL

PostNL aims to be its customers' favourite deliverer by making it as easy as possible for them to send and receive parcels and letters. PostNL constantly offers new services by combining state-of-the-art logistics, digital applications and the right communications channels. On weekdays, PostNL delivers an average 800,000 parcels and 7 million letters across the Benelux region, and its 38,000 people are right at the heart of society. PostNL NV is a listed company with revenues of EUR 2.8 billion, over 50% of which derived from e-commerce.

Company profile of Nexive

Headquartered in Milan, Nexive was born as TNT Post and rebranded to Nexive in 2014: Today, Nexive is a platform for the delivery of mail and e-commerce, a connection point for companies and people, documents and goods. Nexive counts over 30,000 businesses to its clients, including banks, insurance companies, companies in the media and telecommunications sectors, utilities, SMEs and numerous public administration bodies. Nexive reaches 80% of Italian families by delivering about 400 million letters every year. It has over 8,000 employees and a network of over 2,000 retail points across Italy.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and carve-outs from groups based in Europe, which are being sold as part of a repositioning and have significant potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and by acquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in value with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. After 10 acquisitions in the 2019 fiscal year, annualized consolidated revenues of the holdings grew to more than EUR 1.5 billion and the number of employees to more than 8,000 people worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

