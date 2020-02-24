Log in
Mutares : to acquire majority stake in Nexive business of PostNL

02/24/2020 | 01:05am EST

24-Feb-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich/ The Hague, February 24, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and PostNL have signed an agreement on the sale of a majority stake of 80% in the business of Nexive, the number-two mail and parcel provider in Italy and currently a full subsidiary of PostNL. PostNL will obtain a minority stake of 20% in the entity acquiring the Nexive business. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions and is expected to close in Q2, 2020.

For further information:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Corinna Lumpp
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

24-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 981617

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

981617  24-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=981617&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
