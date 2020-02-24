|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
Mutares to acquire majority stake in Nexive business of PostNL
24-Feb-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Mutares to acquire majority stake in Nexive business of PostNL
Munich/ The Hague, February 24, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and PostNL have signed an agreement on the sale of a majority stake of 80% in the business of Nexive, the number-two mail and parcel provider in Italy and currently a full subsidiary of PostNL. PostNL will obtain a minority stake of 20% in the entity acquiring the Nexive business. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions and is expected to close in Q2, 2020.
For further information:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Corinna Lumpp
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com
Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de
24-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|
|Arnulfstr.19
|
|80335 Munich
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|981617
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
981617 24-Feb-2020 CET/CEST