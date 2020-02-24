DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover

Mutares to acquire majority stake in Nexive business of PostNL



Munich/ The Hague, February 24, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and PostNL have signed an agreement on the sale of a majority stake of 80% in the business of Nexive, the number-two mail and parcel provider in Italy and currently a full subsidiary of PostNL. PostNL will obtain a minority stake of 20% in the entity acquiring the Nexive business. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions and is expected to close in Q2, 2020. For further information: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Corinna Lumpp

Head of Investor Relations & Strategy

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.com

www.mutares.com Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 1250 90330

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

