MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC.

MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC.

(MFSF)
  Report  
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

10/29/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating MutualFirst (Nasdaq:MFSF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of MutualFirst to Northwest.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/mutualfirst-financial-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges MutualFirst's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive 2.4 shares of Northwest common stock for each common share of MutualFirst or only the equivalent of $39.89 per share (based on Northwest's 15-day volume weighted average closing stock price ending on October 23, 2019), or approximately $346 million in the aggregate. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for MutualFirst by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if MutualFirst accepts a superior bid. MutualFirst insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of MutualFirst's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for MutualFirst.

If you own common stock in MutualFirst and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/mutualfirst-financial-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-mutualfirst-financial-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-northwest-bancshares-inc-300947706.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
